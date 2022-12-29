A week ago, a deadly storm rolled through the state, claiming one life and causing millions of dollars in property damage.
Around the state, utility and work crews continue (even today) to reconnect power, remove fall trees and limbs from lines, and clear debris in order to make roads passable.
When power is returned, and our lives slide back into a state of “normal,” we forget that these crews have been working long shifts for days to get our infrastructure back up and running. It is dangerous work, especially when one is exhausted and weather conditions are well-below freezing.
Many of these devoted individuals have been working in the state since the previous weekend, when a storm came through with heavy snow, knocking out power. And then, when the “monster storm” blew in, living up to the meteorological models and hype, nearly 100,000 Vermonters went into the Christmas weekend in the dark and bitter cold.
It is frustrating to have the holiday disrupted. But we are remiss if we do not go out of our way to extend gratitude to these utility crews — especially linemen — from Vermont and elsewhere who all but surrendered their holidays to make sure that ours were enjoyable.
No one wants to be taken for granted. And we should never assume — in the face of such widespread devastation — that these individuals are “just doing their jobs.”
So we want to say, loud and clear: “Thank you, all. We appreciate your sacrifice, your commitment to each of us, and the hardship you are going through. In the darkness we faced, you were the bright lights that provided us with hope and relief. May you get to enjoy your holidays and family very soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.