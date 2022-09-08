It really is the end of an era.
When you look at the long history of the English monarchy, the last 96 years have seen seismic changes in Great Britain, technology and globalization.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries since 1952, is a singular moment in time.
Or it should be.
The New York Times, in its article announcing her passing, stated in the first paragraph: She was “the seemingly eternal monarch who became a bright but inscrutable beacon of continuity in the United Kingdom during more than seven decades of rule.”
Her birth did not necessarily portend a rise to the throne. Her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne to marry an American, and his brother was crowned King George VI in 1937. That was Elizabeth’s father. When he died, she ascended to the throne at 25 and was coronated in 1953.
Now 70 years on the throne, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone anywhere who did not know the Queen of England.
“The designs of postage stamps and bank notes changed through the decades, but they all depicted the same, if aging, monarch. The British national anthem now shifts to ‘God Save the King,’ but most Britons have only known the other version, for the queen,” the Times noted.
Her reign was not only the longest in United Kingdom history but in the history of the world.
“Queen Elizabeth is the last link to those who led the victory of the British Empire in World War II,” wrote Robert Wilkie, a defense and foreign policy expert. “Winston Churchill was her first prime minister. She is the embodiment of selfless service to her nation and to all that Great Britain has given to the world.”
Despite a din of criticism for decades that the Royal Family has been out of touch with the times, or woefully out of pace with the ongoing struggles of everyday Brits (or Canadians, or …), she has remained the dignified, calming figure for the United Kingdom and much of the world.
Both the movie “The Queen” and the popular Netflix show “The Crown” have given us a glimpse of this unique world leader (with some liberties and embellishments along the way), but we know certain things for certain:
— She stood up for herself and her country with vigilance.
— Elizabeth guarded her privacy with ferocity. She rarely gave interviews.
— She unabashedly stood up to world leaders with whom she disagreed.
Her tenure, “measured against that of other leading figures, proved astonishing — coinciding with that of 15 British prime ministers, 14 U.S. presidents and seven popes. As supreme governor of the Church of England, Elizabeth appointed six archbishops of Canterbury,” the Times noted.
She also had to navigate shifting public attitudes toward the royal family as the increasingly unfettered media laid bare its troubles. The low point came in 1997 with the death in a car accident of her former daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, and public anger at the queen’s halting response to it, the paper recalled. And yet the queen won over many of her critics, and just this year celebrated her platinum jubilee with an approval rating of 90%.
As one pundit noted on Thursday, “Her steadfast patriotism and dedication to her subjects and to freedom internationally will be analyzed for hundreds of years to come.”
Without question, her time on the throne was truly a powerful symbol of continuity.
With the end of the era, an opportunity for change can now come. The fissures of it have been apparent in recent years.
Now, Prince Charles ascends to the throne as king and is expected to be crowned at a date to be determined. He will be King Charles III, published reports say.
The Times article quotes royal watcher Tina Brown in her 2022 book, “The Palace Papers:” “While we celebrate the mightiness of Elizabeth II’s allegiance to a life of service, we should also acknowledge that an antiquated version of monarchy must now pass into history.”
We bid farewell to a truly remarkable leader, and offer condolences to her constituents. And we watch on as the world changes around us once again.
