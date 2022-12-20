This is what the Bangor (Maine) Daily News had to say recently about state leaders needing to keep trading ideas to reach agreement on heating aid:

There was a lot of frustration, in Augusta and around the state, when lawmakers failed to pass a nearly $475 million package of heating aid and other relief. Gov. Janet Mills and other Democratic leaders were able to reach bipartisan agreement with an overwhelming majority of Republicans in the Maine House of Representatives, but unified opposition from the Senate Republican members present doomed the proposal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.