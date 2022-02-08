Members of the Vermont House of Representatives put the state on a course Tuesday to amend the state constitution with a proposal that protects reproductive rights.
Unsurprisingly, the plan — and the 107-41 vote — is controversial, even though nowhere within the proposed amendment does the word “abortion” appear.
It has been an emotional run-up to the vote that was required by lawmakers in order to put it before state voters in November for a binding referendum.
Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment, also known as Proposal 5, comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could bring about seismic changes to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, according to The Associated Press.
The Vermont debate also comes at the same time as some Republican-led legislatures across the country are poised to further restrict abortions or ban them outright, while some Democratic-led ones are angling to ensure access.
According to a commentary by Eileen Haupt, a board member for the Vermont Right to Life Committee, “If the proposed amendment becomes part of the Vermont Constitution, however, Vermonters will no longer have the flexibility of enacting even the most minor of common-sense restrictions to abortion. Repealing a constitutional amendment could still be possible, but highly unlikely, as it would require a lengthy and difficult effort.”
Haupt argues the “most significant difference between what Vermont currently has and what we will have if the proposed amendment is approved by the Vermont House and then by voters in November is that the amendment will tie the hands of Vermonters so they can never put restrictions on abortion. … Of course, this is exactly what abortion advocates want. But is it really what most Vermonters want?”
She goes on: “Vermonters, even pro-choice Vermonters, would be smart to leave things as they are and reject the proposed amendment. We would still have unrestricted abortion up until birth, as we have now (tragically, in my view), but at least we would have options if we decided down the road that we are no longer comfortable with sanctioning unrestricted abortion up until birth.”
But advocates for the Reproductive Liberty Amendment applauded the vote.
Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs for the Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, said the House “made history.”
“The Reproductive Liberty Amendment is important because it would protect every Vermonter’s right to make their own reproductive decisions, such as whether and when to become a parent, use temporary or permanent birth control, or seek abortion care. It is critical that we ensure that the rights we rely on today won’t change tomorrow,” she said.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray said in a prepared statement, “We cannot take personal health and safety for granted. We cannot allow our personal liberties, to be rolled back. We must stand united in Vermont and nationally for reproductive liberty.”
But the bigger questions remain: Will Vermonters as an electorate get behind the constitutional change? Can state-level protections truly safeguard access to reproductive health care? And more broadly, what does supporting Prop 5 mean for legislators, public officials and state leaders who have supported this amendment throughout the legislative process?
It may have been an historic moment in the House. But it remains to be seen what Vermonters will decide in November, especially for candidates running for statewide office who will likely now be asked where they stand on The Reproductive Liberty Amendment.
Individuals charged by this debate do not see the nuance. When an issue is as explosive as this one, nuance matters and it should not get lost in the rhetoric of hate and dispassion.
But we expect it will. The letters to the editor and commentaries leading up to Tuesday’s vote would suggest nuance is unnecessary to a greater cause.
The last few months have been a prelude to what we all can expect to be a candid, intense debate at the most local level. We hope it will be done with civility, and the rancor of one issue will not divide us all even more than we already are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.