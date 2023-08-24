One thing Vermont was not lacking this summer was water. Due to the significant rainfall — all season — our water table continues to be full. Overflowing, in fact. The rest of the nation, and pockets of the world were not so lucky. Heat and drought-like conditions made fresh water a most precious resource.

If this summer’s extreme weather was really the first chapter in what the global climate crisis could be moving forward, water-rich states like Vermont could become centers of conflict.