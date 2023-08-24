One thing Vermont was not lacking this summer was water. Due to the significant rainfall — all season — our water table continues to be full. Overflowing, in fact. The rest of the nation, and pockets of the world were not so lucky. Heat and drought-like conditions made fresh water a most precious resource.
If this summer’s extreme weather was really the first chapter in what the global climate crisis could be moving forward, water-rich states like Vermont could become centers of conflict.
We depend on water to survive, and some experts fear that future conflicts — even wars — may center on water. In 1995, former World Bank vice president Ismail Serageldin said, “If the wars of this century were fought over oil, the wars of the next century will be fought over water — unless we change our approach to managing this precious and vital resource.”
How much we have changed our approach to managing water is debatable, and is the topic of multiple published reports, academic papers, dissertations, documentaries and podcasts. James Lillywhite, a documentarian and producer, developed a series of shows — “Future Wars” — that outlines just how chaotic a fight over freshwater might be.
Even before climate change made its way into every extreme weather conversation, some scientists and water experts were talking about the crisis in terms of water availability, usages in excess, and the rapid growth of development and pollution in our freshwater systems.
In a paper found in the National Institute for Health’s Library of Medicine titled “Water Rights and Water Fights: Preventing and Resolving Conflicts Before They Boil Over,” Barry Levy and Victor Sidel outlined just how scarce fresh water really is.
“Scarcity of freshwater is an increasingly critical public health problem in many parts of the world,” they begin the paper. “Inadequate access to safe freshwater contributes to waterborne disease, malnutrition, poverty, economic and political instability, and conflict — potentially violent conflict — between countries or groups within countries.”
That may sound preposterous but consider these facts gleaned from their paper: “Approximately 97.5% of all water is either salt water or water that has become polluted. Of the remaining 2.5%, nearly 70% is frozen in glaciers and the polar ice caps. Less than 0.01% of all water worldwide is available for human use in lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and easily accessible aquifers.”
In addition, about three fifths of water flowing in all rivers on Earth is shared by two or more countries — in 263 river basins in 145 countries, where two fifths of the world’s population lives. “As a result, many countries are highly dependent on water resources that originate from outside their national territory,” they write.
The World Bank estimates that people generally require 27 to 54 gallons of water daily to meet basic needs. If one includes other uses of water, such as agriculture, industry, and energy production, the total annual average requirement of water per person is 1,000 cubic meters. In 1990, 11 countries in arid or semiarid regions of Africa and the Middle East had less than 1,000 cubic meters of freshwater available per person. Given anticipated major population increases, each of those countries will have substantially less water per person in 2025.
It also is widely publicized that 1 billion people do not currently have access to safe water — a problem that will likely increase as the world population grows from 6.8 billion people now to about 9 billion by 2050. This problem likely will become especially severe in countries with high population growth rates that share a major source of freshwater with other countries, Levy and Sidel argued.
So, what are the major underlying reasons for these water wars? Low rainfall, inadequate water supply, and dependence on one major water source; high population growth and rapid urbanization; modernization and industrialization; and a history of armed combat and poor relations between countries and among groups within countries. Which brings us back to present day. One of the biggest problems facing the United States this summer came down to irrigation of crops. It has agriculture experts rethinking what to grow in some parts of the nation. A decision like that has a ripple effect on the economy.
Many farmers and ranchers in the U.S. might be forced to consolidate irrigation systems in coming decades, according to recent research into the expected effects of the rising heat and more frequent weather extremes associated with climate change. That could cause problems.
Even that depends on access to water. Some places in the U.S. are already struggling with groundwater depletion, such as California, Arizona, Nebraska and other parts of the central Plains.
“There’s no surprise that in the future when it gets hotter and there’s more demand for water, people are going to be using more water,” said Jonathan Winter, an associate professor of geography at Dartmouth College and an author on a new study on future U.S. irrigation costs and benefits in Communications Earth & Environment.
Winter and his team used a computer model to look at how heat and drought might affect crop production by the middle and end of this century, given multiple scenarios for the emissions of warming greenhouse gases. You get the idea: The future looks challenging.
In the meantime, states, including and especially Vermont, need to be thinking about planning ahead for much drier days when droughts could ruin our short growing seasons, and putting more thought goes into finding a sweet spot for balancing crop revenue and water use. And protecting our water. We cannot take this resource for granted.