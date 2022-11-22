As we think ahead to our holiday gathering this week, we probably aren't thinking much about our overall health. But we should.
There are two things to consider: eating too much and with whom we are eating.
It's tough to compromise on both. But for the health and well-being of all of those involved, it's worthy of consideration.
In his latest blog, Gifford Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Josh White, had a message for people still fearful about COVID heading into the holiday season.
The situation has changed, and your thinking should with it, he warns.
“When the pandemic started, we talked about how to avoid the virus and not get sick by practicing social distancing and masking,” White said. “In this day and age, that's not going to happen.”
By some estimates, the Omicron virus is the most infectious agent known to science, more so than measles. “That means you are likely going to be exposed to and probably get COVID at some point, he said.
“The most significant difference from previous conversations about COVID is that there are several incredibly effective vaccines and treatments,” White said. “If you do get COVID and it's a worrisome situation because you're older or have health care risks, there are things we can do about it.”
According to the CDC, for people who have had the vaccine and boosters, the COVID mortality is about 0.1 per 100,000 people every week. To put this into context, Vermont auto fatalities in the year 2020, were about 0.18 deaths per 100,000 Vermonters every week. (See Tuesday's editorial for even more context.)
“So, if you get in a car today, you should be about twice as concerned as you should for COVID if you've been boosted,” White said. “If you want to live in an environment where you're at lower risk, you have the opportunity to get vaccinated and get the boosters.”
He concludes: “I encourage you to go see your family or have your family come to see you. Do the things that you used to do for the holidays. Those kinds of things are really important, particularly with the angst and stress in this post-COVID world that we all now live in.”
For sure, the holidays are not as fun without the people we love. So if you can gather safely, and proper consideration has been given to all of the attendees, think a bit about consumption.
Overall, we are a decently healthy population here in Vermont.
Research conducted by online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data on key health indicators in America such as searches for gym memberships, how many gyms per 100,000 of the population, how many per 100,000 of the population, percentage of adult smokers and the obesity rates in each state. This data then gave an indication to which state is the healthiest/unhealthiest.
California is ranked as the healthiest state in America. Boasting the largest number of gyms, it turns out Vermont has 16 gyms per 100,000 people which is four above the national average of 12. Vermont has the fewest fast-food restaurants with 58 per 100,000 people. This may be the reason that they have a lower obesity rate at 26% and a lower-than-average smoking rate (15%).
Now throw Thanksgiving (and the next 45 days of indulgences) into the mix.
The bottom line advice: Everything in moderation. (Even those delicious turkey sandwiches over the next week or so.)
As the American Heart Association reminded us recently, “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and give thanks while enjoying friends, family and a good meal. But after the table is cleared and the dishes are done, it is time for families across Vermont to get moving.”
That's not just advice to get the kids our of the house. It's advice for all of us.
The American Heart Association recommends that healthy children stay active throughout the day. School-age kids and teens ages 6-17 should try to get at least 60 minutes per day of moderate- to vigorous-intensity activity. It can be broken up into shorter sessions throughout the day. This will help them maintain a healthy weight and keep their hearts, brains and bodies healthy. Not bad advice for everyone else, either.
The AHA recommends post-Thanksgiving activities like dancing, walks, play a sport, hide and seek, yoga, play with pets, games (think charades or Twister or kickball), or just do a few laps on the stairs after the pumpkin or apple pie.
Grow positive memories this holiday season, not unhealthy eating and bigger waistlines.
Vermont is such a glorious state to celebrate the outdoors, our fitness and good health. Above all, it is one of our greatest blessings.
