Who knew it would be a word game that would provide us with common ground again?
The concept behind Wordle is simple: Once a day, a player goes online to a website, where they get six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. Period. End of game.
It takes some deductive reasoning, common sense and the abilities to spell and understand how a word can be constructed. (There are about 12,000 five-letter words in the English language, in case you were counting.)
And yet, something so simple — like a global morning prayer or calisthenics to start the day — has renewed our interest in the language (spelling, at least) and allowed ourselves to be challenged at a time when, frankly, we are all exhausted, fragile and weary.
We look forward to seeing how we — literally — stack up against one another.
Wordle also allows users to share their performance, with rows of five bricks indicating how close they were to guessing the correct word. “For the uninitiated: A green brick indicates that the letter is correct and in the exact location, a yellow brick indicates that the letter appears in the word but in a different place and a gray or black brick indicates that the letter does not appear anywhere in the word. These analog brick layouts have been endlessly memed and have driven millions of tweets,” the New York Times describes.
As the Times noted recently, Wordle started as a love story. For real.
In an article published last month (the critical four weeks that gave rise to the global phenomenon), journalist Daniel Victor detailed how Josh Wardle, a software engineer for Reddit who lives in Brooklyn, created the game for his partner, Palak Shaw, to help pass time during the pandemic. Shaw loves puzzles. As a play on his last name, Wardle named the gaming program Wordle.
The two of them played the once-a-day game for months. Eventually, he shared it with family members. Then in October 2021, he shared it with the world.
According to the Times, on Nov. 1, there were 90 players. Two months later there were 300,000. Now, over the course of a matter of days, it is estimated there are millions more players.
Victor writes, “It’s been a meteoric rise for the once-a-day game, which invites players to guess a five-letter word in a similar manner as the guess-the-color game Mastermind. After guessing a five-letter word, the game tells you whether any of your letters are in the secret word and whether they are in the correct place. … Few such popular corners of the internet are as low-frills as the website, which Mr. Wardle built himself as a side project. There are no ads or flashing banners; no windows pop up or ask for money. There is merely the game on a black or white background.
“I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun,” Wardle told Victor. “It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun.”
For now it’s that simple. But that could change.
Late last month, the same media outlet that helped give rise to the game’s popularity also bought it.
The New York Times Co. purchased Wordle (for low seven figures) not for the love of the game but rather, in a quest to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025.
For now, the company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players.
“The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world,” a company statement said. “New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy.”
The Times is known for its puzzles. (In fact Wardle admits he create Wordle as a warm-up exercise for Shaw’s fetish with Times’ puzzles.) There have been movies, documentaries and New Yorker articles devoted to the Times’ puzzle creators, especially its famed (and infamous to many) crosswords.
Wardle is fine with this transition (as he cashes that check). And the rest of us should be happy for him as well.
In these divisive times, as we are plagued by a pandemic that does not want to abate and a news cycle that careens from one crisis to another, we are finding ourselves adjusting to a rationed one puzzle per day in which we get six tries at solving a singular problem. We need to take that UNITY where we can get it. If only our other problems were that easy to solve.
