The sun is out and the temperature wants desperately to get above 50 degrees for more than a day or two. For as frustrating as this spring has been to Vermonters, it has been especially challenging for Vermont’s farmers.
The weather — cold and rainy for the most part — has meant getting in crops (even into greenhouse tunnels) has been less than ideal. In fact, those farmers who rely on spring crops to kick start the growing season are not feeling this weather. At all.
As farm stands and farmers’ markets reopen, the supply of locally grown vegetables and goodies might be skimpy for a while. Offsetting that supply-and-demand conundrum could be higher prices being charged.
Two notices in as many weeks remind us just how valuable farms are to our local economies and to the heart of community building.
This week, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and NOFA-VT issued a news release encouraging Vermonters to buy directly from their local farms as much as possible this season amid rising fuel and supply costs.
The release states, “Vermont’s farms are central to what many of us treasure about our state. They set the backdrop for our iconic scenery, feed our families, schools and workplaces, provide the raw ingredients for the high-quality products for which our state is known, and create spaces for gathering. Farmers are the primary stewards of our working landscape and are on the front lines of building our state’s climate change resilience.”
It goes on, “When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the effects of supply-chain disruptions were being felt across the country, our local farms were near-by reliably providing fresh, nourishing food to people across the state. … However, running a farm is not an easy endeavor. Start-up costs can be prohibitive and the costs of maintenance and ongoing inputs are often high. So far this year, prices for farming inputs including fuel, seeds, building materials, packaging, hay, labor, and more have risen significantly.”
Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, whose agency has done an excellent job in recent years in rebranding and marketing Vermont’s valuable sector, urged Vermonters to buy local by signing up for Community Support Agriculture shares, or CSAs.
“Now more than ever, Vermont farmers need support from us, their neighbors and community members. The best way you can help is by making a commitment to buy as much as you can directly from your local farmer,” he said.
According to the release, CSAs are “particularly vital for farms because they provide a more reliable revenue stream and support the up-front costs associated with planting and preparing for a new season. Farm stands have also become an increasingly valuable avenue for farmers to directly provide a growing variety and volume of local products to consumers. Farmers markets continue to serve as a unique community connection and pivotal marketing opportunity for our agricultural community.”
“When you buy from a local farm, you are investing in a thriving future for Vermont’s agriculture,” NOFA Executive Director Grace Oedel said. “You are helping tend a secure, steady food supply close to home — where all are nourished and land is well tended.”
Recently, a notice was issued to the media about Farm Stand Together, a mutual-aid food program providing gift cards for use at farm stands across Vermont. It launched in February.
Through the program’s website — farmstandtogethervt.org — Vermonters experiencing food insecurity are invited to request gift cards to use at their local farm stand.
It is a pilot version of Farm Stand Together. While there is no formal eligibility process, applicants are prioritized based on need, location and farmstand capacity. Gift cards will provide a minimum of $50, but the final number of cards and total funds distributed through the program are dependent on the number of applications and the level of need from applicants.
Farm Stand Together is organized by Meaghin Kennedy and Justin Reidy, who relocated to Vermont from Oregon three years ago before the most recent wave of COVID-induced migrations. NOFA of Vermont is consulting on the project, as it runs similar food access programs subsidizing the costs of CSAs and farmers’ market products for low-income Vermonters.
Farming is the backbone of our state and always has been. Buy local and invest in the farms around you. That support will go a long way to warm the hearts of farmers waiting for the growing season to begin in earnest.
Visit nofavt.org/love-food-love-farms to find a CSA, farmers’ market, or farm stand near you.
As much as I support the call to buy local foods this year, and in future years, the state work in this is too little too late. We need to build an agricultural economy, not simply a nice lifestyle remnant of the recent past.
It is time for the state to offer subsidy and support to young farmers to a greater degree than the supposed benefit to keyboard workers. The state needs to subsidize the purchase of farmland for young people who want to farm. It need sot subsidize the training and support of young farmers. Right now, with all the CSAs etc, we at best can produce 10 to 15% of our local food needs. To get that up to 80% requires some imagination on the part of the legislature and the administration. This will be a growing emergency and nice calls to purchase food locally is only a tepid beginning.
