Vermont takes great pride in touting its virtues toward being environmentally minded.
We are “green” when it comes to development and conservation, renewables and reducing our carbon footprint. Many of our towns have energy committees. We are pushing for more recycling, more composting, and even removing more beverage bottles from our waste stream.
The four seasons of Vermont are promoted in national magazines and online for its outdoor recreation, whether it is on trails, waterways, or picturesque back roads.
All of these things are how we Vermont. (The grammar police will assuredly come after us for turning our state name into a verb.) What we do in talking the talk about being green needs to generate green in the form of money if the walk is real. Otherwise, all the talk is for naught.
So we ponder ideas — local option and other taxes, fees — to capitalize on our green-ness. While our state revenues hold their own, Vermont really needs a better, more reliable revenue stream. (Climate change is making that marketing harder and harder.)
Hawaii also touts itself as being greener than most.
A recent article caught our attention.
“Taking care of Hawaii’s unique natural environment takes time, people and money. Now Hawaii wants tourists to help pay for it, especially because growing numbers are traveling to the islands to enjoy the beauty of its outdoors — including some lured by dramatic vistas they’ve seen on social media,” it reads.
To that end, Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails. They’re still debating how much they would charge.
“All I want to do, honestly, is to make travelers accountable and have the capacity to help pay for the impact that they have,” Democratic Gov. Josh Green said in published reports earlier this year. “We get between nine and 10 million visitors a year (but) we only have 1.4 million people living here. Those 10 million travelers should be helping us sustain our environment.”
Vermont does not have toll roads, but it also has millions of visitors each year. Much of our attitude has been, “Well, we don’t want people coming here to feel unwelcome.”
Yet, all around us, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and even Quebec are charging fees to show up, whether it is on highways or to national parks or sites.
The question is: Are we foolishly leaving money on the table just because we want to be nice? As the saying goes: “Nice don’t pay the bills.”
Hawaii is taking its discussion to the next level.
According to The Associated Press, Hawaii’s governor campaigned last year on a platform of having all tourists pay a $50 fee to enter the state. Legislators think this would violate U.S. constitutional protections for free travel and have promoted their parks and trails approach instead. Either policy would be a first of its kind for any U.S. State. (The closest equivalent may be the $34.50 tax Alaska charges to each cruise ship passenger.)
If only we had some parks and trails here in Vermont. Sarcasm aside, Vermont does charge for state park access. But the bigger question comes down to the economics of what is being monetized. Is it too little? Are other considerations being ignored? Are we thinking enough outside the box to support our statewide efforts to be a green place to visit?
Hawaii is not reinventing the wheel. Its leaders are following the example of other tourism hotspots that have imposed similar fees or taxes, like Venice, Italy, and Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands. The Pacific island nation of Palau, for example, charges arriving international passengers $100 to help it manage a sprawling marine sanctuary and promote ecotourism, according to AP.
A bill currently before the state House in Hawaii would require nonresidents 15 years and older visiting forests, parks, trails or “other natural area on state land” to buy an annual license online or via mobile app. Violators would pay a civil fine, though penalties wouldn’t be imposed during a five-year education and transition period.
Residents with a Hawaii driver’s license or other state identification would be exempt.
According to AP, the Senate passed a version of the measure setting the fee at $50. But the House Finance Committee amended it last week to delete the dollar amount.
Conservation work directly responds to tourism. The harassment of wildlife anywhere visitors share space with the natural world is a recurring problem. Then there are factors like invasive species being out and brought into the state. So perhaps another answer is an impact fee?
We don’t have the answers. Nor do we have a plan to put forth. But we believe, given how important being green to our verdant state, we might weigh options for ways to keep it that way long-term.
