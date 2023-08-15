For years now, high school-age Vermonters have been showing up in Montpelier and elsewhere to push for action when it comes to climate change.
Their young voices are being heard in many ways. They are testifying in front of lawmakers. They are writing letters to the editor and commentaries to news organizations. They are promoting action across social media. They are holding rallies at the State House and within their own communities. They are forming clubs aimed at activism and advocacy — many of which are well attended.
In response to this rise in activism, some Vermont school districts have incorporated climate change into their curriculum; others have brought back debate teams. That kind of support has drawn critics.
There are parents and community members who argue that individuals in certain schools they have deemed “politically motivated” are grooming young people to fight for causes on their behalf. Some school boards have been asked to have these clubs shut down, or have these individuals removed or sanctioned.
On Monday, young environmental activists across the United States were given validation in an unprecedented legal victory. It would, for all intents and purposes, provide protections young Vermonters — and all young activists — need to carry on when it comes to raising awareness about climate change.
A Montana judge said state energy policies violate 16 young plaintiffs’ constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by allowing fossil fuel development. The ruling in this first-of-its-kind trial in the U.S. adds to a small number of legal decisions around the world that have established a government duty to protect citizens from climate change. In this case, the citizens were mostly minors.
According to published reports, attorneys for the plaintiffs, ranging in age from 5 to 22, presented evidence during the two-week trial that increasing carbon dioxide emissions are driving hotter temperatures, more drought, wildfires and decreased snowpack.
The plaintiffs said those changes were harming their mental and physical health, with wildfire smoke choking the air they breathe and drought drying out rivers that sustain agriculture, fish, wildlife and recreation. Native Americans testifying for the plaintiffs said climate change affects their ceremonies and traditional food sources, they argued. The state, on the other hand, argued that even if Montana completely stopped producing C02, it would have no effect on a global scale because states and countries around the world contribute to the amount of C02 in the atmosphere. A remedy has to offer relief, the state said, or it’s not a remedy at all.
District Court Judge Kathy Seeley found the policy the state uses in evaluating requests for fossil fuel permits — which does not allow agencies to look at greenhouse gas emissions — is unconstitutional. It marks the first time a U.S. court has ruled against a government for violating a constitutional right based on climate change, according to legal experts.
Amber Polk, an assistant professor of law at Florida International University, wrote in a commentary this week that Held v. State of Montana opens the door for bigger discussions on climate change.
“The lawsuit was the first in the U.S. to rely on a state’s constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment to challenge state policies that fuel climate change. In light of the success in Held, it won’t be the last,” Polk wrote of the “green amendment.”
The U.S. Constitution does not contain a green amendment, but several state constitutions do. According to Polk, Pennsylvania, Montana, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Illinois all amended their state constitutions during the environmental movement of the 1970s to recognize the people’s right to a clean and healthy environment. Because these green amendments are constitutional provisions, they function as limits on what government can do.
Currently, Vermont, Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia are considering adopting green amendments, Polk wrote. Early cases in Pennsylvania and Illinois testing these newly recognized constitutional rights saw little success, she noted.
But Monday’s decision may change the legal landscape.
“This result sets a groundbreaking precedent for climate litigation and demonstrates a new way in which green amendments can be invoked to elicit environmental change. It suggests that in other states with green amendments, state laws cannot forbid the consideration of greenhouse gas emissions and their climate impact during environmental review,” she wrote. “I believe (this phenomenon) will continue to see cases, like Held v. State of Montana, invoke rights-based approaches to tackle environmental problems in the future.”
A spokeswoman for Montana’s attorney general said the state plans to appeal Seeley’s ruling. And it remains unclear how the Montana youths’ win might influence federal climate litigation.
But we are eager to see how it plays out, and what the activism and debate looks like in the meantime.