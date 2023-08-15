For years now, high school-age Vermonters have been showing up in Montpelier and elsewhere to push for action when it comes to climate change.

Their young voices are being heard in many ways. They are testifying in front of lawmakers. They are writing letters to the editor and commentaries to news organizations. They are promoting action across social media. They are holding rallies at the State House and within their own communities. They are forming clubs aimed at activism and advocacy — many of which are well attended.