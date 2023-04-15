With threats of school violence — real and fake — gripping schools across the country, parents and community stakeholders are increasingly expressing concerns about school safety and administration communication.
Most recently, that frustration boiled over at the Otter Valley Unified Union School Board meeting in Brandon this week, when parents gave school officials an earful about their handling of a series of incidents in the district.
Of the incidents, which occurred in late-March, the administration deemed only one was serious — involving verbal threats to shoot students and staff. The student has since been cited by police to appear in family court in June.
But while quick action was taken in that case, some families still feel like they are out of the loop. According to reporting by Sophia Buckley-Clement, parents and community members took the Otter Valley board to task, asserting that communication regarding the incidents was poor and vague, with many adding they are still scared to send their children to school.
And it’s not just in Brandon. Parents in Rutland City Public Schools have been critical of the administration’s communication regarding the investigation of a threatening social media post allegedly sent by a middle school student in late March. While the district determined the threat posed no risk, parents remain upset, claiming they were not made aware of the issue until a statement was released on April 6. In the absence of any official communication, news of the threat circulated on social media, causing further alarm and confusion.
We understand balancing transparency with the community and student privacy is no simple task. And as members of the press, we know that reporting a situation without having all the facts is irresponsible and dangerous. Schools do need time to assess a threat, confer with local law enforcement, and reach out to the appropriate parties involved. That lag may not sit well with parents, but it’s a necessary part of the process.
Schools, however, must acknowledge that rumor and misinformation don’t take such precautions, as social media has proven. We’ve seen how rumors and false claims choke local social media pages and create false panics. Here, parents, guardians and community members need to do their part, too, by being responsible with the information they share on social media. While they may be understandably frustrated and scared, making wild accusations, unfounded claims and naming the identity of minors is not helpful or acceptable.
So while it’s important for schools to get the facts straight before speaking publicly, it’s also important to get out in front of the story and let the community know what’s happening. And if that first communication is vague by necessity, it’s up to school leaders to follow up with more details in a timely manner. To leave families guessing only heightens anxiety and uncertainty.
It’s also worth noting that the way in which information is disseminated by schools can vary based on who’s in charge — some administrators believe in a high degree of transparency, while others prefer to keep things close to the vest, doling out the barest of details. One Vermont reporter told us her local superintendent will actually text her directly when a school safety issue arises. That may be an outlier, but it’s a refreshing break from some of the more opaque media strategies we’ve encountered over the years.
In a moment of humility and self-awareness that can be rare for school administrators in situations like this, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert, who oversees the Otter Valley district, acknowledged there was room for improvement, adding that there is a lot of gray area around safety procedures that need to be addressed.
“We know that we need to do better around the procedures that address safety and supervision of our students during school hours. We know that we also need to do better with the procedures to provide regular communications between the school and parents, the school and the district and the school and law enforcement officers,” she said at this week’s board meeting.
Going forward, Hubert said the administration is planning a community safety forum in partnership with Vermont School Safety Center, and she expressed the possibility of establishing a safety planning and advisory team composed of multiple community stakeholders.
We agree that school leaders need to examine those gray areas so concerns about safety, privacy and transparency are all adequately represented. While current protocols may be working to keep schools safe from threats — at least thus far — they are failing to give the rest of the community the same sense of security.
