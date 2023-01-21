This week marks the end of an era. For as long as most of our regular readers can remember, Dennis Jensen has been writing about hunting and fishing in these pages. Jensen is an award-winning columnist (and was also a longtime award-winning sportswriter for the Herald).
This weekend marks his final contribution. Jensen Afield, which for years had been a weekly fixture in the weekend edition, was cut back to bi-weekly a few years ago. Then, last month, in an effort to scale-back costs in anticipation of another lean first quarter, Executive Editor Steven Pappas cut the column back to monthly.
We leave it to Dennis to explain his decision-making (on C1 of the Magazine today) but know that our decisions have not been fun to make. Readers notice the gaps. These writers have developed an audience through their contributions, and some people pick up the newspaper just to read contributions like Dennis’. We are grateful for Dennis and the cadre of contributors and columnists that we have. And we are equally grateful for the readers who have given them their audience for so long.
We make no excuses for the changes in the newspaper industry. We have had to make some hard decisions. The pivoting we’ve had to do to stay viable has certainly cost us readers and advertisers. However, the loyal base of support has been amazing after three owners now in 10 years, a crushing pandemic that cut off our advertising revenue stream, and the continued march of the internet to replace newspapers as a reliable source for information and other content.
We are not happy that Dennis made the decision he did. Nor are we happy that we have cut back on other features you have relied upon over the years.
In an effort to cut down on our production costs, the Weekend Magazine/Perspective and Vermont Arts sections are smaller (by two pages each). Same goes for the daily newspapers. On Tuesday through Thursday, you’ve probably noticed smaller newspapers, which has meant a reduction in wire content from The Associated Press. We are OK with that. Our priority is — and always will be — local content. There are far too many outlets available to consumers — print, online and broadcast — that can provide national and international news. You need local news first.
We rely now on The Associated Press and Accuweather for our daily weather forecast, ending a longtime partnership with the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. We could no longer justify paying more for a forecast and data when we can get most of it in our agreement with the AP. Ending those partnerships hurts — us and them.
Which brings us to our syndicates: Every one of our contracts is being reevaluated and renegotiated. All of the pieces and parts of a newspaper — from the comics to the news stories and the agate in the Sports section — cost us money with every edition. We can assure you: No one is dropping their pricing.
While we are making changes to content, we are also looking at delivery. Printing and distributing are the two most expensive things we do. Getting a physical newspaper into your hands every day is an assembly line that starts locally, eventually ending up being printed at Quebecor, outside Montreal, and then trucked back over the border to Vermont overnight to meet our delivery needs. More aptly, your delivery needs. Believe it or not, there are no web presses remaining in the state large enough for newspapers, and every print publication in Vermont is being printed in either New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts or — in our case (and we are in good company, among Vermont print media) — in Quebec. Trucking, of course, has been a bear on the bottom line (for all newspapers and anyone needing transportation) as fuel prices have soared. And now with the prices of newsprint going up (again), along with health insurance and the other inflationary factors that are pinching every business, we have had to work leaner.
What we’re trying not to do is “do more with less.” We are trying to work smarter. So we are working on workflow, and quality controls, improving customer service and production, and looking for options for new vendors, service providers and the like. As always, we are also working hard to get new advertisers and subscribers.
Our focus will remain on local content. We are supported by local advertisers, businesses that appreciate the fact we are still delivered (and looked at most days) by thousands of Vermonters. Those are eyeballs business still can’t get on social media. Newspapers remain a worthy investment to reach a lot of people at once.
We are that one-stop shop for everything local: community news, milestones (births, deaths and everything in between), photography, arts, business news, opinion and so much more (even hunting and fishing news).
Contributors like Dennis have had to sit back and watch newspapers evolve from the heyday of robust newsrooms, packed with reporters, editors and copy editors. They have seen the Vermont Press Bureau fall by the wayside toward more traditional, localized coverage of issues of the State House. They see fewer bylines overall.
But they, like so many of you, believe in these local newspapers and the roles they have in the community.
Do we wish we could be even more utilitarian, and have the resources to do even more again? Yes.
Believing in that means believing in us. And that means supporting local journalism with more than a nostalgic nod. We are here and committed to doing so. We remain so grateful for the opportunity to be your local newspaper.
