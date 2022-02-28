It feels good this Town Meeting Day to know that Vermont’s COVID numbers have seen a steady decline.
Hopefully, in the coming days as school-age children return to classes, we will not see another surge. Barring a bump in positive cases, communities around the state seem poised, at various levels, to lift mask mandates.
On Monday, the state Department of Health reported 70 new COVID cases, down from 227 on Friday. There were 35 individuals being treated in Vermont hospitals with COVID — two of them were in ICU. There were three new deaths, bringing the total Vermont deaths from COVID since the pandemic started up to 598.
Except for a few bumps, the trend for Vermont has been downward, and that is the way we want to keep it.
The U.S. is still reporting about 66,000 new, confirmed infections per day as the pandemic enters its third year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current seven-day moving average of new deaths (1,674) has decreased 18.8% compared with the previous seven-day moving average (2,063). As of Feb. 25, 2022, a total of 939,654 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the United States.
As coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet, fewer people now than in January say they are concerned that they will be infected after the rise and fall of the wildly contagious omicron virus variant, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
According to the AP, just 24% say they are “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19, down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems. Another 34% say they are somewhat worried. More than 140,000 deaths in the U.S. have been attributed to COVID-19 since omicron became the dominant strain of the coronavirus in mid-December, the AP reports.
Most Americans think the virus will stick around as a mild illness, according to a January AP-NORC poll. Just 15% think COVID-19 will largely be eliminated when the pandemic is over.
Signs the nation is ready to move on from the biggest COVID-19 wave to date are everywhere. Statewide mask mandates have all but disappeared, and on Friday, the CDC said it’s no longer recommending indoor masking for most Americans, based on current data.
For sure, many Americans have tired of wearing masks. In addition, studies have shown that for vaccinated people, infections from the omicron variant were less severe and less likely to cause hospitalization and death than previous versions of the coronavirus.
Travelers will still need to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations. Those requirements expire on March 18, and the CDC will revisit them in the coming weeks. The new guidelines apply regardless of vaccination status.
According to the poll, worries about infection have dipped among both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. Still, roughly two-thirds of vaccinated Americans say they are at least somewhat worried about COVID-19 infection. About four in 10 unvaccinated Americans say the same.
(Data still shows unvaccinated people are at much higher risk for serious illness and death than people who got the shot.)
More broadly, concern about the spread of infectious diseases as a threat to the U.S. has fallen sharply from a clear majority just six months ago, according to the poll.
About half of Americans now say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the threat posed by infectious diseases, down from roughly two-thirds in August. Still, only about two in 10 are not concerned.
We are all grateful that it appears the curve has once again been flattened.
And while we are still a ways off from saying the pandemic is behind us, it is good to know that the end of this long, strange trip might truly be on the horizon — and not a mirage.
