We are pleased with two announcements this week that would suggest solid efforts are being made to make our state more inclusive.
First, the Department of Economic Development, alongside the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, announced a new partnership to provide technical assistance and development services to BIPOC business owners and professionals statewide.
Over his four terms, Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, has taken action to provide opportunities and support. We certainly commend this news.
“Building equity across the state is a priority of my Administration and that means including all of our community members in these efforts,” said the governor in a statement. “This exciting partnership will help support businesses, our workforce and further assist Vermont’s economic development efforts.”
The initiative, established by Act 183 of 2022, is part of the State of Vermont’s commitment to build on local, state and national efforts to advance equity and to increase meaningful inclusion and representation of BIPOC communities. According to the news release, an appropriation of $250,000 American Rescue Plan Act dollars will provide outreach, support, training, technical assistance, networking, and resource navigation for BIPOC business owners and workers. Leveraging existing community resources and collaboration with community partners is central to the initiative’s efforts to optimize the funding and bridge gaps in critical services and resources.
“VT PoC submitted a compelling proposal to bolster this work statewide, and we are confident in the organization’s ability to effectively reach more Vermonters and make connections to the information and services they need to thrive,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein. VT PoC’s mission is focused, in part, on providing support for BIPOC business owners and their entrepreneurial ventures. The partnership will expand upon the work VT PoC has been engaged with since it was founded in 2019, to build opportunities to improve the experience, representation, and success of BIPOC professionals and businesses in the state.
“We are the only Vermont organization with BIPOC leadership and staff that is focused on driving a new era of BIPOC professional mobility,” said VT PoC Director of Operations and Development Weiwei Wang. “We do this by promoting professional development, recruitment and retention of BIPOC professionals in Vermont and by building a strong social network for our BIPOC community. This partnership with the state will increase our capacity to expand our programing, our reach, and our impact into more areas of Vermont.”
Since 2021, VT PoC has worked with statewide organizations to provide BIPOC-specific outreach and assistance, including developing a BIPOC Nonprofit Leaders Series on grant writing, budgeting and management with input and participation from BIPOC leaders from across the state. They also promoted and provided application support for BIPOC businesses and individuals applying for the Vermont Arts Council’s Creative Futures Grant and Vermont Economic Development Authority’s Forgivable Loan Program.
Critics have lined up in recent years stating that Vermont has not done enough for BIPOC and other communities, including LGBTQIA and Indigenous peoples. And yet the state — and not just the administration but communities — is taking Vermont’s shortcomings to heart and are making even more steps toward being more affirming and providing opportunity.
Which brings us to the second piece of news, which is a celebration taking place Wednesday (May 10) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at College Street Congregational Church in Burlington. (The event will also be livestreamed on Zoom.)
Leaders from Vermont Interfaith Action have joined forces with the founders of the Declaration of Inclusion to encourage every town and city in Vermont to adopt the statement of welcome. The groups will use the gathering to “thank, honor and celebrate the 110 municipalities, representing 66% of Vermont’s population, that have adopted the DOI so far,” a news release on the event states.
In this space, we have continually supported the effort, and the town-by-town work of its founders.
The Declaration of Inclusion states: “The (community) condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, disability, or socioeconomic status and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community. As a town, we formally condemn all discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies and operating procedures reflect this commitment. The Town has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.” The declaration is approved by select boards, board of aldermen or councils.
Debbie Ingram, director of Vermont Interfaith Action, which represents more than 70 member affiliated congregations statewide, said: “Following Vermont’s overwhelming passage of the amendment to abolish slavery without exception last fall, this Declaration is a chance for communities, and not just individuals, to demonstrate their commitment to dismantling systemic racism and providing opportunities to those who have been historically disadvantaged. A town’s leadership is signaling that their community is serious about equity and inclusion.”
Al Wakefield, of Mendon, one of the founders of the Declaration of Inclusion initiative, noted, “We seek to indicate to all Vermont communities the significance of this moral imperative, but notably the importance to the state’s and each town’s future economic prosperity. For our state to thrive moving forward, everyone who wants to call Vermont home must be welcome to do so.”
We commend and continue to support all of these efforts. They are good for all Vermonters.
