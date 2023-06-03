The weather this week certainly would imply that summer is here. The long weekend associated with the start of the season apparently worked.

A conversation with some local business owners provided further confirmation: People are out and about. They also appear to be spending money in local shops, and stopping in for a bite to eat. A lot of those folks are Vermonters.

