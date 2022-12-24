This is the time of year where we give. We give thanks. We give one another gifts. We give kind words and warm wishes. Giving is one of the most poignant things we can do for one another.
We build memories around moments of giving this time of year. It is special in so many ways.
We would argue, however, that we all need to be giving back to our communities.
Our quality of life depends in large part on our sense of community. Where we live, raise families, pay taxes, matters to us. In Vermont, legacy plays into that fondness. And so does the smallness of our state. The rurality is only made more attractive by the beautiful landscape around us.
There is much at stake for our state right now. Every one of us should take some steps toward placing some focus on it and our towns. That means giving.
We see three areas where we can make a difference.
First, we must spend our money locally. Businesses across the state depend on us as consumers to pay for their goods and services. Most of the time when we order something online, we are sending our money to another state. Those online purchases do little to keep mom-and-pop stores open. Spending money locally is investing in your community. In turn, the sales taxes you pay help the state, and that fuels the economic engine. Certainly, it comes down to choice. But it also comes down to changing behavior. It was not long ago that you had to drive to shop for a majority of what you needed. The disconnection that online shopping has created is taking away from the community as a resource. We interact less, and it shows.
Second, if you are truly concerned about your community, you have to understand it. That means knowing what is going on, who is making the decisions, and being a part of the process of deciding how your municipality is spending your tax dollars. Of course, we will submit you need to be reading your local newspapers, not just for a run-down of accounts of public meetings, but to read the public notices, the meeting warnings, as well as the letters to the editor and commentaries of citizens raising concerns about our communities. Armed with a knowledge of what is going on, you can then step in and be a part of the process by attending meetings where town leaders are discussing proposed budgets and high-profile issues that might affect your wallet and quality of life. If you are one of those individuals who grouses every Town Meeting Day about the ballot items that you feel are driving up your taxes, you had plenty of options to have your opinion heard. (That process, by the way, is happening right now, and several municipalities and school districts in the readership of this newspaper are struggling mightily to wrestle with local budgets. It’s worth dialing into those conversations because they are going to get hard very quickly now.)
Third, volunteer. It is that easy — whether it is as a mentor or working at the local food shelf. It is very easy in our society to just take and take and take. Yet we are taking away from what matters, which is doing things that make a difference in our community. We want our town and schools to be better places. More and more, we are seeing the vulnerable populations of this state facing more challenges every day, whether it is finding housing or reliable transportation, or mistreatment and harassment, or judgment and callousness. The goodwill of volunteering (or supporting those organizations that provide valuable services) is critical to the mechanics of society. Too often, we are quick to dismiss that effort as not worth our time, or someone else’s problem. But these are our communities collectively, and we need to do more to stand together and help one another with grace and kindness. The lift any volunteer makes, the work of others becomes easier.
Isn’t that what we all want right now? We want things to be a little easier. We want to feel connected to one another far beyond a wave from the vehicle.
We can blame devices for stealing our attention and interpersonal communication skills. Or we can point to politics as the source of friction. Ultimately, though, those are excuses for not wanting to engage. The hypocrisy, of course, is that we still want all the things we want from our community but many of us are not inspired to make the investment of time or resources to make the change.
There is a “magic” people attach to the holiday season. Some of that energy — the positivity, the camaraderie, the hope — has a place in our neighborhoods, in our schools, along our Main Street. We just have to take the steps necessary to give back.
Because the dividends of doing so are the simple gifts we often take for granted. That is something to really wish for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.