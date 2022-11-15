Lots of nonprofits and organizations around Vermont are either asking for donations, or are gearing up for Nov. 29, which is Giving Tuesday.

Across Vermont, these organizations have come to depend on donations and fundraising to support their important work. At a time where we say we want smaller government, the rise of nonprofits has filled the gap. The range of these services is from visiting nurses at birth to hospice care at end of life. They support veterans — many who are struggling. They protect family members who have been abused or are living in fear. They provide support for the most vulnerable individuals in our community, including the homeless, the mentally ill, addicts, and every scenario you can think of where a little more care is required.

