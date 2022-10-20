Unless you are very wealthy, it doesn’t pay to get old in America.
Easier said than done, right?
According to a report commissioned by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, wealth and income disparities were wider in American households headed by those aged 55 and older than in other advanced economies.
According to the report, “Comparison of Income, Wealth, and Survival in the United States with Selected Countries,” by the Government Accountability Office, in recent decades, disparities have been increasing among older Americans and exceed those in Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom.
In 2007, older Americans in a typical low-income household needed to work 12 years to equal what a typical high-income older household earned in one year; there were similar gaps in Germany, where they’d need to work six years, and 10 years in the United Kingdom, the GAO reported.
Higher income and wealth were associated with living longer in the U.S. and the U.K. for those younger than 80 years old. In addition, homeownership and higher education were generally associated with higher wealth and income, respectively, in each country.
“It is absolutely unacceptable that the United States has more income and wealth inequality than any major country on Earth,” Sanders said in a statement. “The widening wealth gap between rich seniors and other older Americans is not only immoral, it is directly linked to life expectancy.”
He said the GAO report tells us “not only are wealthy seniors becoming even wealthier, they are living much longer lives than the millions of senior citizens who are living in poverty.”
Sanders called poverty in America “a death sentence.”
You don’t need to be an economics major to understand the gap between haves and have-nots. But there is a starkness to these data.
The GAO found that higher-income and wealthier individuals in the U.S. live significantly longer than poorer individuals, and that this longevity disparity between higher- and lower-income people is greater in the U.S. than in the U.K. Looking at a sample of individuals from 2002, aged 60-69 in the U.S., the lowest earning 20% had a 69% chance of living another 10 years while those in the top 20% had an 88% chance. In the U.K., those numbers were 76% and 89%, respectively.
“Other major countries have adopted much stronger policies to protect seniors and to reduce poverty and so should we,” he said in the statement. “At a time when half of older Americans have no retirement savings and 55% of seniors are trying to survive on less than $25,000 a year, our job is not to cut Social Security. Our job is to expand Social Security and make sure that every senior in America can retire with the dignity and respect they deserve.”
And yet, data tells us a hard-to-read story.
According to the GAO report, the median income of the top 20% of older households in the U.S. was about 13 times greater than the bottom 20% of households, compared to about eight times in Canada; seven times in the U.K.; and six times in Germany.
Similarly, wealth is much more concentrated among older households in the U.S. than in the U.K. and Canada: The median wealth of the top 20% of older households in the U.S. was about 610 times greater than the bottom 20% of households, compared to about 236 times in Canada and 60 times in the U.K. In 2019, while the median wealth of the top 20% of older households in America was more than $1.8 million, the median wealth of older households in the bottom 20% was just $3,000, the report states.
Sanders noted in his release, “While most of the income and wealth concentration among older households in the U.S. is due to market income, the report makes clear that our peer countries’ old-age income security benefits are more redistributive than ours.”
The GAO estimates that the wealthiest 20% of Americans had about 37 times the average wealth of the middle 20% before taking pension wealth into account and eight times the average wealth after. In Germany, the ratio was 13 times before taking pension wealth into account and four times after. (Note to those eager to change how we do things here in the United States: The GAO points to Germany’s earnings-related pension system’s consideration of periods of childrearing, unemployment and family care when calculating benefits; its progressive inheritance tax; and its long-term care insurance system for making large differences.)
Other factors associated with income and wealth disparities include the cost of long-term care, which can quickly deplete the wealth of older households. Research indicates that Germany mitigates the high costs of long-term care through nationwide long-term care insurance. Additionally, public retirement programs in selected countries and Social Security in the United States are designed in part to reduce disparities by providing a higher rate of payments to households with lower incomes.
These are policy decisions. As Sanders notes, we are failing older Americans in our policies. We need reform. We need to not let so many older Americans become poor and die prematurely.
Either that, or we figure out how to stop the aging process.
