When it comes to eating healthfully, apparently Vermont is a leader in the nation.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week indicates adults in Vermont do a decent job of eating their daily requirements of fruits and vegetables.
From a sampling of some 5,000 respondents, 15.3% of Vermont respondents said they ate enough fruits; 16.1% said they ate enough veggies.
Vermonters tend toward being healthier. Likely, part of that is being surrounded by a working landscape, and plenty of local farms and providers. Likewise, we also have a higher-than-average number of citizens who exercise and use the state’s many benefits to our advantage.
It pays off. Last year, for the fourth-consecutive year, Vermont was named the nation’s healthiest state by the United Health Foundation. The state has steadily risen during the past 20-plus years of the group’s America’s Health Rankings, moving from 20th in 1990 to the top spot.
Still, what the CDC found is that the percentage of U.S. adults meeting fruit and vegetable intake recommendations is low.
And while Vermont’s was better than most, we could use a few more helpings.
According to the CDC, nationally in 2019, 12.3% and 10% of the 294,566 surveyed adults met fruit and vegetable intake recommendations, respectively. Meeting fruit intake recommendations was highest among Hispanic adults (16.4%) and lowest among males (10.1%). Meeting vegetable intake recommendations was highest among adults older than 51 (12.5%) and lowest among adults with low income (6.8%).
According to the report, “States can use this information to tailor efforts to populations at high risk (e.g., men, young adults, and adults with lower income) and to implement enhanced interventions, policies, and programs that help persons increase fruit and vegetable consumption to support immune function and prevent chronic diseases.”
The 2020–25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans advise incorporating more fruits and vegetables into U.S. residents’ diets as part of healthy dietary patterns. Adults should consume 1.5- to 2-cup-equivalents of fruits and 2–3-cup-equivalents of vegetables per day.
According to the report, a healthy diet: supports healthy immune function; helps to prevent obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and some cancers; having some of these conditions can predispose persons to more severe illness and death from COVID-19.
CDC used the most recent 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance system data to estimate the percentage of states’ adult population who met intake recommendations.
Overall, 12.3% of adults met fruit recommendations, ranging from 8.4% in West Virginia to 16.1% in Connecticut, and 10% met vegetable recommendations, ranging from 5.6% in Kentucky to 16% in Vermont.
In 2019, the median frequency of reported fruit intake was once per day. The median frequency of reported vegetable intake was 1.6 times per day, ranging from 1.5 times per day in Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and New Mexico to 1.9 times per day in Maine and Vermont.
Even the CDC is wagging its finger.
The report said while there could be legitimate reasons for not eating more (and better), we need to eat more and better as a nation.
“For some persons, such barriers might have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, related to economic and supply chain disruptions that could further limit ability to access healthier foods,” the report states.
The report recommends states and communities take bolder actions in supporting food policy councils (community-based coalitions often supporting a specific community such as households with incomes below the federal poverty level or persons from racial and ethnic minority groups) to build a more sustainable food system; supporting community retail programs to attract grocery stores and supermarkets to underserved communities to improve community food quality; and increase healthy food access, promoting participation in federal nutrition assistance programs.
Vermont has a solid system in place, but it can be improved.
We can tap into plenty of local produce available at farmers markets and stands. There’s of course the added benefit of supporting friends, neighbors and your community by shopping at those local sources. For some with the time, inclination and land, there’s even the option to turn to our own gardens or fruit trees and berry bushes during those warmer months many of us may already be pining for currently.
Food for thought. Now, go eat an apple or a carrot.
