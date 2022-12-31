We find ourselves at the doorway of another year. For most Vermonters, 2022 proved to be just as difficult as navigating the pandemic of 2020 and 2021. The past year came with a lot of pinches and very few pats on the shoulder.

Every day that we publish, we use this space to nudge, educate, contextualize or provide a call for action. On this day, as we lean into 2023 and take an inventory of our lives, we urge you to resolve to broaden your horizon even further: Allow yourself to get shoved — not nudged. That’s not to say we are saying you’re stuck, but rather, we feel we could all demonstrate a better willingness to accept a variety of ideas and allow them to percolate over time with what we know, as well as what we think we know.

