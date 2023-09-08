We’re pleased to see Rutland City leadership taking action on public safety. While it would be unfair and inaccurate to say the city has been ignoring the rise in thefts, homelessness and drug-related crime, the situation is past a point where it requires our leaders’ full attention.

At Tuesday’s Rutland City Board of Aldermen meeting, Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges outlined his plan to outlaw panhandling and camping on city property. He also stated his intention to reconstitute the Board of Health, which will enable the city to more effectively address problem properties.