We all tout our “quality of life” here in Vermont. Whether it is living among the four seasons, being able to breathe fresh air, or enjoying the working landscape. We are truly blessed.
But maintaining that quality of life is hard work. It requires planning and thought toward sustainability. It requires finding balances that keep living here affordable without cramping our style.
One of the tools used to track those balances is a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).
This week, a draft of the West Central Vermont CEDS was released.
What it needs is public review and feedback.
The CEDS is “a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development. A CEDS is the result of a regionally-led planning process designed to build capacity, support local initiatives, and develop economic resiliency,” according to the Central Vermont Economic Development Corp.
This CEDS includes Addison, Chittenden, Rutland and Washington counties, as well as part of Orange County. Since late 2020, the regional planning commissions and regional development corporations serving West Central Vermont have been working to develop a CEDS that meets U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration requirements.
The public comment period will be open until Aug. 12. Comments will then be aggregated, reviewed and responded to by the West Central Vermont Strategy Committee in late August and early September. A final CEDS will be completed in September.
According to the planning commissions, the “CEDS will strengthen local economic partnerships within four Vermont counties and enable our region to meet current and anticipated economic challenges.
You can view the draft CEDS at westcentralvt.org online.
According to the website, CEDS is “a key component in establishing and maintaining a robust economic ecosystem by helping to build regional capacity … that contributes to individual, firm and community success.”
This CEDS is made up of 91 municipalities, including the five largest municipalities in the state (Burlington, Essex, South Burlington, Colchester and Rutland City). It also includes the state capital, and several “regionally significant municipalities” (Barre City, Middlebury, Northfield, Waterbury and Williston). The region contains 67 state-designated downtowns and village centers, which are historic settlements that are traditional centers of civic and commercial activity. Notably, it also includes several of the state’s largest employers.
The regional development corporations and regional planning commissions serving West Central Vermont decided to pursue a CEDS in summer 2020 during the initial economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the national conflict related to racial and economic inequity, according to the CEDS executive summary.
“(The) West Central Vermont CEDS aims to set the Region on an actionable path to emerge from the pandemic economically stronger and more resilient,” the report notes.
Why this region of the state?
According to the summary, West Central Vermont is the most economically impactful region of Vermont. The region’s geographic size, population, diverse economic base, GDP, personal income, level of education and infrastructure set it apart from the rest of the state.
According to the report, economic stability and long-term growth are challenged due to a shortage of available labor. The labor force participation rate in Vermont (60.9%) is at its lowest point in more than 40 years. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused significant dislocation of employment.
What makes this an important document for discussion is the Chittenden County factor.
The urban areas in the vicinity of Chittenden County have grown, in population and number of jobs, during the past several decades. However, the rural areas of the region have seen stagnant or declining population growth and jobs over the same period.
This dynamic between “rural” economies and “urban” economies remains a worthy discussion for all Vermonters who want to keep that balance intact.
We urge residents to review the report and provide feedback. Our input is invaluable for shaping the future of Vermont.
