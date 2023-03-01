Farming is hard work. It’s even harder for some Americans — a problem that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is determined to remedy.
The USDA’s Equity Commission, which is comprised of independent members from diverse backgrounds who have a personal or professional interest in USDA’s mission and services, this week released its first report detailing more than 30 recommendations to bring equity to farming.
“Farming is challenging under any circumstance,” the report states in its executive summary. “Many factors play into the ability of farmers to grow and thrive in such a competitive and difficult environment. The unequal distribution of programs and benefits and disparities in risk management and conservation benefits reflect the cumulative impact of inequitable practices, creating an added and unnecessary burden.”
It goes on to point out that “systemic concerns about program design and implementation go beyond farm lending activities. The disparate access results in cumulative impacts that limit farm size, wealth accumulation, and quality of life issues for many communities.”
The commission was born out of a Biden executive order calling for federal departments to address racial equity and underserved communities. It is led by outgoing Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh and United Farm Workers President Emeritus Arturo Rodriguez.
Of the commission members, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters: “There’s a reason why this is different. We have very serious people around this table. ...People that have lived experiences, people who have studied and dedicated their life to these issues and it would be disrespectful for us not to take this work incredibly seriously.”
It has been working to identify how changes to USDA programs, policies, systems and practices can help lift barriers to inclusion or access and address systemic discrimination or racial, economic, health and social disparities. It includes 32 recommendations.
The report recommends the USDA:
— Provide more funding for grants and cooperative agreements for nonprofit organizations to work with farmers on land access and heir’s property issues.
— Reduce the number of years a farmer should have been farming in order to participate in conservation programs.
— Require a diversity training in county committees related to African American, Asian, Hispanic, American Indian, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander issues where a high number of diverse communities exist.
— Establish assistant and deputy assistant secretary of Tribal affairs positions.
— Complete and execute annual civil rights compliance reviews across all USDA agencies as mandated by the 2008 farm bill, starting fiscal year 2023.
— Hire a third party to conduct an analysis of all program complaints received during the past five years and identify patterns for complaints.
— Support legislation that removes restrictions on food stamp eligibility such as on Tribal reservations, based on immigration status, or bans on criminal records.
— Appoint a senior official with dedicated staff with decision-making authority and access to senior level officials and the resources needed to serve farmworkers, their families and the organizations that serve them and establish an Interagency Farmworker Service Council.
Vilsack noted, “USDA is committed to turning the tide and ensuring those who seek access to land, capital, the commission recognizes the collective impact and compounding harm that inequitable practices of the past have perpetuated over time. These past actions inform the commission’s critical view of existing USDA structures, programs, and service to Americans today.”
“The Equity Commission’s recommendations address issues that are not new to USDA, but they do require a renewed commitment to improve access to programs and services for all stakeholders and communities, inclusive of people of color, farm workers, women, Tribal and Indigenous communities, individuals with disabilities, individuals with limited English proficiency, rural communities, and LGBTQI+ communities,” said Rodriguez, adding the commission members “look forward to seeing continued progress and lasting change that will benefit all its customers.”
The report’s executive summary concludes: “Equity is not about one USDA customer versus another; it is about ensuring all USDA customers receive equitable treatment and support needed to operate sustainable, efficient, and productive operations.”
The report can be found at usda.gov/equity online.
