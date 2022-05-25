Once again, as a nation, we are left heartbroken.
Is this the tipping point? Texas’s largest newspapers have demanded more than thoughts and prayers on Tuesday, just hours after a gunman massacred 21 people at an elementary school, including 19 children, Editor & Publisher noted on Wednesday.
The Houston Chronicle’s editorial board blasted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for saying the shooter “incomprehensibly” killed 21 people, including 19 children. Doing so “is just as much cowardice as it is a bald-faced lie,” the editorial board wrote. “No one, especially not the governor of a state with some of the most inept, irresponsible and dangerous gun laws in the nation, should be confused, somehow unable to comprehend, the reasons for this never-ending tragedy of mass shootings in our country,” the newspaper’s leaders said of Abbott and his “bankrupt conscience.”
According the E&P, The Chronicle’s editorial board called for fellow Texans “to stop the madness, stop the killing and stop the NRA’s stranglehold over Texas’ elected leaders” by demanding “reasonable gun control.”
Similarly, The American-Statesman in the capital, Austin, used the headline of its editorial to throw down its own moral imperative: “How many more children must die?”
VTDigger essayist Greg Guma noted in “Overkill: The Deadly Illogic of Gun Rights” — a piece distributed Wednesday — “this idea, which assumes that any regulation is the first step toward confiscation, represents a paranoid and individualist mentality that for decades has dominated debate about gun violence in the US. We are free, the argument goes, only as long as we can defend ourselves with guns, not only against criminals but also against the law and the State.”
He goes on: “When a disturbed teenager or adult commits mass murder it has nothing to do with liberty. People obviously do not have the right to abuse or destroy the lives and liberties of others. Yet, since the weapon is usually a gun, many people respond by essentially arguing that the freedom to be armed is more important that the right to be safe. In fact, millions claim that being armed is the only way to be safe.”
And this: “Allowing the government to take any step, argue the opponents of gun regulation, is the beginning of tyranny. From this vantage point, government is the enemy. It would be naive to argue that the government always uses its power wisely. The political system cries out for change, if not transformation, if we are ever to have a society that promotes real equality, justice, respect for diversity, and self-management.”
There is no easy answer. There is no reset that will bring any semblance of reassurance.
In its statement Wednesday, Gun Sense Vermont noted: “In our gun-obsessed culture, we have prioritized the right to have unfettered access to firearms over the lives of our own children. We no longer live in a free country — freedom is the expectation that you can send your kids to school, or the store or down the block, and know that they’ll return home safely each day. Today, no parent in America has that certainty. … This is not normal. It does not have to be this way. No other developed country comes close to this level of gun violence. And no other country comes close to allowing guns to be purchased and carried with as few restrictions as this country does.”
Even Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne posited: “Some would claim that these abominations are aberrations. But one has to ask, at what point do similar events move from being aberrations to the norm?”
The question is: What will happen next? Hopefully, we do not fail to act.
As Lt. Gov. Molly Gray noted in her statement, “Vermont has taken steps to reform our gun laws — we’ve raised the gun purchase age to 21, expanded background checks, limited the capacity of magazines and banned guns from hospitals.”
“Enough” is the most common word circulating — again.
“I’ve struggled to find the words to share in response to the horrible, gut-wrenching tragedy in Uvalde because we’ve gotten to a point where words are not enough,” said Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who is seeking a fourth term this fall. “It’s time for us to come together as a nation to better protect the most innocent among us — our kids. In Vermont, we showed you can take meaningful action on commonsense gun safety measures to protect our citizens — upholding both their safety and their rights. It’s time for the federal government to take similar action. My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy go to the grieving families and the entire community suffering unimaginable pain.”
Secretary of Education Dan French reminds all Vermonters that the anonymous School Safety Tipline is (844) 723-3488 or TEXT 274637, type in keyword SAFE4VT and then your tip.
