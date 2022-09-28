Recent data from the the United States Department of Agriculture shows one in seven Vermonters struggle with hunger. Nationwide, about 14.5% of American households remain food insecure. In Vermont, the numbers are similar — 85,000 Vermonters had difficulty at some time during the year in providing enough food for all their family members.

The pandemic revealed how real the struggle is for Vermonters. And local food shelves and community action councils only report renewed demand for their services when it comes to people going hungry.

