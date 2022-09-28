Recent data from the the United States Department of Agriculture shows one in seven Vermonters struggle with hunger. Nationwide, about 14.5% of American households remain food insecure. In Vermont, the numbers are similar — 85,000 Vermonters had difficulty at some time during the year in providing enough food for all their family members.
The pandemic revealed how real the struggle is for Vermonters. And local food shelves and community action councils only report renewed demand for their services when it comes to people going hungry.
President Joe Biden this week vowed his administration had set the goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade.
He agreed it is ambitious but doable but if only the nation works together toward achieving it. That leaves a lot of room for spreading the blame later.
“I know we can do this,” Biden told an auditorium full of public health officials, private companies and Americans who have experienced hunger.
For several months, the Biden administration has hosted listening sessions with hunger and nutrition groups, corporations, and federal agencies to help find ways to end hunger by 2030.
This week participants gathered for the first White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health since 1969.
According to news reports, the president sketched out a future when no child in the U.S. would go hungry, and diet-related diseases would diminish because of better, healthier food alternatives and access to vast outdoor spaces.
“That’s why we’re here today, to harness our greatest resource: Our fellow Americans,” Biden said. “Everyone, everyone has an important role to play.”
A similar push was made 50 years ago. At the 1969 conference hosted President Richard Nixon, the president called for policy changes that led to a major expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, and gave rise to the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, which serves half the babies born in the U.S. by providing their mothers with parenting advice, breastfeeding support and food assistance.
And yet, 10% of U.S. households in 2021 suffered food insecurity, meaning they were uncertain they could get enough food to feed themselves or their families because they lacked money or resources for food, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Scientific advances have helped Americans better understand how the foods they eat contribute to disease. One of the administration’s goals is to decrease obesity and diet-related disease like diabetes and hypertension through better promotion of healthy eating, good nutrition and physical activity.
The administration released a list of more than $8 billion in commitments to the cause from private companies, charitable foundations and industry groups. They range from outright donations to in-kind contributions of services and include:
— A $20 million commitment from the Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company to improve access to healthy foods and safe spaces for physical activity in marginalized communities.
— A $3.85 million commitment from the Publix grocery store chain to supply food to local food banks and establish free mobile food pantries.
— $22 million from the Danone food company to fund a program to help “at least 300 million Americans to build healthier dietary habits.”
— A commitment from the Meijer grocery store chain to offer up to a 10% discount to incentivize users of the SNAP program to buy fruits and vegetables.
President Biden called on Congress, too, to revive and make permanent the expanded child tax credit that has expired. The number of children in America living in poverty jumped dramatically after just one month without the expanded child tax credit payment.
Our concern is the root of hunger here in Vermont. It comes down to affordability. It is expensive to pay for housing, heat, child care, day care and basic needs. Food often takes a back seat to other needs, which is a terrible compromise.
We need to make changes that help change the outcome.
Food banks are not a long-term fix to the hunger problem. Vermont and every state needs to come up with creative approaches that change factors like high rents and utilities and low wages.
Lofty goals only work if you can reach them. The steps need to have accountability and longevity behind them. We applaud the brain trust convened toward finding the answers. We bristle at the lack of solutions to put food on the table.
