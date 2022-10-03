Last week, the Associated Press published an article about churches around the United States that did not have laws on the books requiring mandatory reporting of abuse against children, or might have statutes in place that created loopholes offering "clergy privilege." The article indicated Vermont was one of the 33 states that might want to examine its laws.
That article was published on the front pages of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. We wrote an editorial about several of the issues brought up in the Associated Press article. The article, by virtue of lacking specificity, may have overstated the Vermont law and created a mischaracterization.
On Friday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, which oversees the Catholic Churches across Vermont, pointed out to us that within the law already on the books for reporting abuse, it includes the clergy. It is true, the statute does acknowledge the clergy is “a mandated reporter.” However, the area of greater concern raised by The Associated Press is in the final three sections of 33 V.S.A. § 4913, (see sections i, j and k) which the sources quoted within the Associated Press article feel creates certain ambiguities, or loopholes.
We believe there still is room for interpretation. We stand by the reporting of The Associated Press and the thrust of our editorial calling for legislative attention to this issue. We were wrong in stating the reporting law did not include the clergy.
Owning our role in being complicit in sharing less than complete information via the Associated Press article, we are publishing the relevant portions of 33 V.S.A. § 4913, the statue dealing with Reporting Abuse of Children:
Reporting child abuse and neglect; remedial action
(a) A mandated reporter is any: (1) health care provider, including any: (A) physician, surgeon, osteopath, chiropractor, or physician assistant licensed, certified, or registered under the provisions of Title 26; (B) resident physician; (C) intern; (D) hospital administrator in any hospital in this State; (E) registered nurse; (F) licensed practical nurse; (G) medical examiner; (H) emergency medical personnel as defined in 24 V.S.A. § 2651(6); (I) dentist; (J) psychologist; and (K) pharmacist; (2) individual who is employed by a school district or an approved or recognized independent school, or who is contracted and paid by a school district or an approved or recognized independent school to provide student services, including any: (A) school superintendent; (B) headmaster of an approved or recognized independent school as defined in 16 V.S.A. § 11; (C) school teacher; (D) student teacher; (E) school librarian; (F) school principal; and (G) school guidance counselor; (3) child care worker; (4) mental health professional; (5) social worker; (6) probation officer; (7) employee, contractor, and grantee of the Agency of Human Services who have contact with clients; (8) police officer; (9) camp owner; (10) camp administrator; (11) camp counselor; or (12) member of the clergy.
(b) As used in subsection (a) of this section, "camp" includes any residential or nonresidential recreational program.
(c) Any mandated reporter who reasonably suspects abuse or neglect of a child shall report in accordance with the provisions of section 4914 of this title within 24 hours of the time information regarding the suspected abuse or neglect was first received or observed. ...
(i) Except as provided in subsection (j) of this section, a person may not refuse to make a report required by this section on the grounds that making the report would violate a privilege or disclose a confidential communication.
(j) A member of the clergy shall not be required to make a report under this section if the report would be based upon information received in a communication that is: (1) made to a member of the clergy acting in his or her capacity as spiritual advisor; (2) intended by the parties to be confidential at the time the communication is made; (3) intended by the communicant to be an act of contrition or a matter of conscience; and (4) required to be confidential by religious law, doctrine, or tenet.
(k) When a member of the clergy receives information about abuse or neglect of a child in a manner other than as described in subsection (j) of this section, he or she is required to report on the basis of that information even though he or she may have also received a report of abuse or neglect about the same person or incident in the manner described in subsection (j) of this section.
Nowhere else in the statue does the phrase “except as provided in subsection” appear. We apologize if some individuals or groups reading our coverage (and subsequent editorial) felt that we implied clergy was exempt from mandatory reporting. That was not our intention. We are not sorry for spreading the word that when it comes to protecting our children, there can be no room for interpretation.
(0) comments
