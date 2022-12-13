How’s that holiday shopping going? Finding the right gifts? You should. We make some great products here in Vermont. In fact, you might be surprised just how we fare when it comes to contributing to the national economy.
According to Smartest Dollar, which just released its latest research on state-by-state economic information, Vermont accounts for 0.2% of the country’s annual value of good shipped. That translates into $24.4 billion in goods to other states each year. The total value of goods in the U.S. was $14.5 trillion.
According to a news release announcing the state-by state results, “The last few years have starkly shown how interconnected the world has become. The COVID-19 virus spread across borders and regions with ease, disrupting communities and economies across the globe.”
It goes on to explain that one of “COVID’s biggest ripple effects was the impact on global supply chains. Suppliers worldwide operated through much of 2020 and 2021 at lower capacity due to the virus’s effects. Since then, supply and demand have been imbalanced: demand for durable goods surged at a time when suppliers suffered bottlenecks, and now demand has fallen as many suppliers have caught up. Issues with shipping, warehousing, and logistics led to disruptions and delays that reached a peak in late 2021 and early 2022.”
For U.S. businesses and consumers, disruptions in the global supply chain trickle down to domestic supply chains as well. As globalization has taken root in recent decades, the U.S. has lost manufacturing capacity. When it became harder to secure goods from elsewhere in the world as a result of the pandemic, businesses and consumers found that American-made alternatives were not easy to find either, the news release states.
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly half of all businesses in the U.S. reported domestic supply chain issues entering 2022. This figure represented significant growth even from earlier periods of the pandemic, Smartest Dollar reported. For much of late 2020 and early 2021, the share of businesses reporting domestic supply chain issues hovered around 30%. More businesses began to face problems over summer 2021, and by fall 2021, around 45% of businesses were confronting issues with domestic suppliers, it reported.
According to the report, “while businesses of all types have run into delays with suppliers, some industries have been hit harder than others. Information-based and service-based businesses generally experienced fewer disruptions, with the finance and insurance industry reporting the least at 7.5%. In contrast, the fields that were most likely to face issues with domestic supplier delays were those who depend heavily on physical goods and materials. Manufacturing led all categories with 70.5% of businesses experiencing supplier delays, while retail trade, construction, and accommodation and food services each had more than 60% of businesses report delays.”
Challenges in the domestic supply chain can bring major economic disruptions from the sheer volume of goods shipped within the U.S. freight businesses move trillions of dollars in goods each year, nearly 90% of which is transported by commercial trucks, Smartest Dollar reported. For businesses that rely on shipments of parts or materials to create their own products, supply chain delays can make it difficult to provide goods to their own customers.
And for consumers, breakdowns in the supply chain mean having a harder time finding goods — or paying a premium to purchase them. That may be what you are feeling this holiday season — that and the painful pinch of inflation.
According to published reports, going into Black Friday last month, many retailers were predicting at least soft declines in sales. Surprisingly, the numbers went the other direction — at least online. While gains were far short of previous year-to-year comparisons, an estimated $9.1 billion was spent online over the long Thanksgiving weekend, up 2.3% from 2021.
That brings us back to what we produce here at home. We do not need to be buying so many of our holiday gifts from online megastores, when we have communities full of Vermont-made products, whether it is snowboards and clothing, amazing foods and drinks, arts and crafts, and everything in between.
Sure, it is comforting to know that our little state plays a role in the larger economic puzzle. Most models suggest it should be an even larger percentage. But Vermont really is a small town in so many ways, and we as Vermonters need to keep investing in it at a local level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.