Tim Newcomb is entitled to his opinion.
Each week, Tim and fellow editorial cartoonist Jeff Danziger are given space on our editorial pages to use pen and ink to create images that make us think about issues of the day. On our web page, their work can be found under commentary, alongside op-eds and longer form pieces written for the newspaper for our Perspective section. You name the issue, they’ve tackled it.
Jeff tends to go after national and international topics, with a nod to Vermont-centric issues most Saturdays in both his editorial cartoon, as well as through his regular panel cartoon, Teeds. Jeff has been drawing for The Times Argus for some 40 years. His cartoon is syndicated worldwide through The Washington Post.
Likewise, Tim also has been drawing for the paper for decades, focusing mostly on issues specific to Vermont. Rarely does he venture outside of the Green Mountain State in his various scenarios.
Both cartoonists use caricatures of well-known individuals. Some of those portrayals are recognizable. Sometimes, they are not.
Jeff does not shy away from being offensive. Nor is he afraid of drawing someone based on their culture or surroundings. Tim tends to draw characters — oftentimes “the public” — reacting to things that are going on in the news — many of the issues unpleasant.
Both artists are self-proclaimed news junkies. Both artists see ironies all around them. Jeff is way more cynical than Tim. Tim is way more sensitive than Jeff. Both artists have won awards for what they do.
The Times Argus and Rutland Herald are lucky to be able to claim two talented artists — both of whom have been using pen and ink to push the First Amendment right to its limits. Their takes on Freedom of Speech are easy to digest — and very easy to judge (from all sides).
On any given week, the issues these two artists depict via drawings are dissected in words in our letters to the editor and commentaries. If you were to turn to social media in your search for that same freedom, you have to wade through hatefulness, trolling and cyberbullying at its worst. They get more dignified treatment.
Jeff gets a lot of hate mail. His depictions often lead to comments about him being racist. His politics, which definitely lean to the left, find him a regular target of moderate Democrats, most Republicans, and all of the far right. He is not trying to make a friend; he is trying to make a point. To do so means leaving out context, introducing generalizations (that are recognizable to the average person looking at his work) and putting a twist on it that is, inevitably, designed to irritate. He does so unapologetically.
A quick search of our archives shows Jeff had no fewer than 24 letters directed at his work last year.
Jeff got hate mail recently for using “an old racist and classist Appalachian stereotype to criticize Sen. Joe Manchin.” The letter writer noted, “One would think a clever cartoonist could make his point without stooping to making sport of the people of West Virginia. … It was disappointing to see such an insensitive and intellectually lazy portrayal of a class of people, and to think that such sniveling snobbery is still wheezing its weary vitriol.”
Jeff actually responded to the writer, stating, “Manchin is a species of hypocrite who makes a mockery of representative government, a billionaire leading a state with terrible public schools, endemic drug problems and almost no future for its young people. West Virginia is sometimes called “almost heaven,” which it is if you’re in the coal business. Even so, the people deserve better than a hackneyed cartoon representation ...”
Today, Tim finds himself on the end of a pointy stick following scrutiny of his depiction of former governor Madeleine Kunin – an advocate for getting more women into public offices — in a vehicle with the three declared candidates for Congressman Peter Welch’s seat — all Democrats, all women. Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint sits next to Kunin in the front, while the far less-experienced candidates, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale (depicted as children in car seats), are in the back. (He has done the same for various male members of Gov. Scott’s team, as well.)
Tim is taking heat — not for making fun of the candidates’ resumes, but because of their gender first. He is wrongly being called a misogynist. And his depiction of Hinsdale, who is a person of color, has been called a racist “dog whistle.” Tim is wrongly being characterized as racist.
The cartoon appeared in The Times Argus and Rutland Herald, as well as in Seven Days, which has four times the circulation of our two newspapers combined. Readers have asked The Times Argus to censure Newcomb; advertisers have threatened to step away; Publisher Steven Pappas has been asked to resign for allowing such a depiction into print. (Seven Days Publisher Paula Routly has received no such requests.)
Incidentally, the newspapers — including Seven Days — also recently have published letters to the editor questioning the experience (and gumption) of the lesser-experienced candidates seeking Welch’s seat. But those are just words.
We believe Tim and Jeff strike nerves, yes. But their “voices” are valuable to any discussion. We feel the same way about many of the people who write commentaries (some of which our readers find very offensive and lacking perspective).
The First Amendment allows us to say what we want to say, and to be judged for it.
This is Tim’s week. And he is entitled to his opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.