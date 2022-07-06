When we are children, we are told not to touch a hot stove.
Through the experience of others, we are instructed to avoid the hot metal so as not to get burned.
It’s a simple process, and yet, remarkably, far too many of us have that story about how we tested the limits of our tender skin against the hot surface.
From 1732 until 1758, Benjamin Franklin published “Poor Richard’s Almanack.” Franklin adopted the pseudonym of Richard Saunders. It was a best-seller, with a print run of more than 10,000 per year, historians say. Franklin’s almanac was known for its weather forecasts, household hints, puzzles, amusements and witty sayings.
Almanacs have always been popular. And remain so. Through the generations, Vermont has had several digests and almanacs, delivering mixed results and success. Famously, “The Old Farmers Almanac” (now published by Yankee Publishing in Derry, New Hampshire) has been publishing for 230 years. It is known for the same topical information and entertainment value.
And wisdom.
Franklin used “Poor Richard’s Almanack” to expound on life lessons.
By example. “Beware of little Expenses: A small Leak will sink a great Ship.”
Or, “Three may keep a secret, if two of them are dead.”
Plus, a few that are just part of our common vernacular, including, “haste makes waste” and “well done is better than well said.”
Most of the advice in almanacs is practical. It makes sense. It follows the track of “enough people have made this mistake, maybe you should heed the warning here and not repeat it there.”
We are wondering if maybe we should start including overstated advice in our print publications to help navigate folks through the rough and tumble “rules” of Vermont.
Consider this one: “Cows produce milk; they are not playthings. Cow-tipping is a bad idea.”
It’s right up there with: “Don’t walk barefoot through the cow pasture.”
Or: “Chances are good if that wire fence doesn’t have barbs, it has volts.”
Turning to more modern-day counsel, there is the universal, “don’t text and drive,” which has become equally dangerous to drinking and driving, and far more commonplace. And, yeah, we often report that the cause of an accident was due to someone texting behind the wheel.
There is the other constant: “Don’t speed through construction zones.” Again, how many times have you read or heard about someone being injured where road construction is happening. Nothing is worth risking the lives or well-being of others that you have to gun it through work areas.
The road-ragers will take exception to that. Which leads to another one: “If you’re upset, don’t get behind the wheel of a multi-ton machine. It’s a vehicle, not a weapon.”
Law enforcement — and especially Vermont State Police — can point to countless situations where individuals were acting recklessly or were distracted and putting others in grave danger. In fact, there have been some high-profile accidents in recent years that could have been averted with good old-fashioned common sense.
Which brings us back to a very Vermont-specific piece of wisdom: “Even if the GPS says going through the Notch is shorter, don’t do it if you are driving a truck, bus or hauling a camper.” Just don’t.
The most recent example? A Miami, Florida, man was driving his 2013 Peterbilt truck through Vermont on the evening of July 5. At approximately 8:30 p.m., troopers from the Williston barracks got the all-too-frequent call. On Route 108 in the Town of Cambridge, there was a tractor-trailer stuck in Smuggler’s Notch. Again. The driver stated that he had “observed the several warning signs prohibiting tractor-trailers from traveling through the Notch but continued to follow his Google Maps.”
Anyone (who is calm and not distracted by devices or rage) driving the Notch can’t even imagine what it would take to get a semi threaded through that narrow needle eye. (That is not a dare; it is a fact.)
So it is no surprise that the road was closed for hours until the tractor-trailer could be removed.
Per statute, the drive was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints pursuant to Title 23 VSA 1006 (Commercial Vehicles Prohibited on Smugglers Notch-Impeding Traffic) totaling $3,544 in fines and four points.
The thing about good wisdom is, there are obvious consequences. The stove is hot. The cows don’t tip. The Notch is not a dare.
Ben Franklin would love Vermont.
