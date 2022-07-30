A few years ago, as part of The Outside Story column, Joe Rankin, an environmental writer, penned a column talking about the “impending insect apocalypse. He was writing about an article that appeared in the journal Conservation Biology by Francisco Sanchez-Bayo of the University of Sydney, Australia and Kris Wyckhuys at the China Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Beijing. Reviewing existing studies, they concluded that 40% of insect species are declining, a third are endangered, and the total mass of insects worldwide is dropping at a rate of 2.5 % a year. They blamed commercial agriculture — mainly pesticide use — urbanization and climate change. They said ecosystems across the planet, and humans themselves, were at risk because of the decline.

The rest of the column was devoted to folks in the know of ecostudies (especially of the Northeast) talking about the merits of that report, and restating the debate over potential causes.

