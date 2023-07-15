Considering the volume of water that fell from the sky and rushed across Vermont, leaving devastation in its wake, this week could have been much worse.
Right now we don’t know just how much worse, but it seems certain that state and local officials are taking a close look at the system of dams across Vermont.
On Thursday, during a news conference about the effects of the storm and the state’s response, Maggie Gendron, deputy secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, noted the state owns 100 dams and regulates about 800 more.
ANR’s attention was focused on the three flood control dams along the Winooski River: Waterbury, the Wrightsville Dam outside Montpelier and the East Barre Dam in Orange. She told reporters the Army Corps of Engineers was helping the state in managing the flow of water. So far, Vermont’s dams have withstood the high levels of water, she said.
For Montpelier officials, the updates coming out of City Hall concerning flooding in the Capital City also included — and rightly so — updates on Wrightsville Dam, which was built in 1935. The water levels there had never been higher, according to City Manager Bill Fraser. The reservoir behind the dam rose to within 1 foot of the dam’s maximum storage capacity, prompting warnings that water could overtop the dam and worsen already-dangerous conditions downstream, or damage the dam. Had there been spillover or worse, it would take minutes for the rushing water to travel the three miles to downtown Montpelier.
Even Thursday, after the floodwaters had receded and the cleanup was underway, Fraser and his team were looking to the skies. There was nowhere for the water to go. If there were a heavy rain, the creeks, streams and rivers would rise again — quickly — and restore fears of disaster.
In his report to the public, Fraser wrote: “City emergency officials met with Vermont Dam Safety staff this morning. VDS has done independent engineering modeling of the dam, watershed, and outflows under current conditions. They have a high level of confidence that the dam has the capacity to handle up to another 2 inches of rain today. They believe that 3 inches of rain would result in a spillover of about a foot of water over the dam.” Fortunately, that storm included some wind, a lightning show and then a spectacular sunset — a far better outcome.
Hiba Baroud, an associate professor and associate chair in the department of civil and environmental engineering at Vanderbilt University, wrote a commentary this week explaining why dam reliability is so important. It was the tense situation at Wrightsville that prompted her concern.
“Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of natural hazards like storms that threaten dams. And these shifts don’t follow historical trends. Conditions that once were considered extreme will likely be more common in the future,” Baroud writes. For example, one recent study on predicting coastal flooding found that in New England, a 100-year flood — that’s an event of a magnitude that now has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year — could become an annual occurrence by the late 2100s, she said.
Baroud noted designing new dams and upgrading existing infrastructure will need to be based on updated design procedures that take into account future climate projections, not just historical hazardous events. “While older dams aren’t necessarily unsafe, they were constructed following outdated design standards and construction procedures and for different environmental conditions. That influences the likelihood and consequences of their failure during disasters,” she wrote.
Dam overtopping can result in erosion, which subsequently could lead to a dam breach or failure and a sudden, uncontrolled release of impounded water.
She said the consequences of a dam overtopping, and possibly failing, depend on several factors, such as the purpose of the dam, its size and its location. “If a dam is designed for flood protection and is surrounded by homes, businesses or critical infrastructure, a large uncontrolled release of water could be catastrophic. Dams that are small and located in rural areas may cause less damage if they are overtopped or fail,” she wrote.
The risk of dam overtopping results from the combined effect of a hazardous event, such as heavy rainfall, and the vulnerability of the dam, she wrote. A vulnerable dam could be old, poorly maintained or not have enough spillway capacity to safely release water from the dam.
It’s not just a Vermont issue. There are more than 91,000 dams across the U.S., in all 50 states, with diverse designs and purposes. The average dam age is 60 years, and more than 8,000 dams are over 90 years old, she said.
Every four years, the American Society of Civil Engineers produces a report card for the nation’s infrastructure that assigns grades based on the condition of structures like roads, bridges and dams, and the investments that they need. Baroud said the most recent report card estimates that 70% of U.S. dams will be more than 50 years old by 2030. Overall, the report gave U.S. dams a “D” grade and estimated that more than 2,300 high hazard potential dams — those that could cause loss of life or serious property damage if they fail, based on the level of development around them — lacked emergency action plans.
Baroud wrote that she sees what happened in Vermont this week as a warning. “The disasters that have hit the U.S. in recent years should spur government agencies and communities to prepare and plan for disasters through proactive steps such as developing emergency action plans,” she wrote. “It’s important to understand the direct and indirect costs when critical infrastructure systems like dams fail. This information is crucial for developing strategies that can help the U.S. prepare for future disasters.”
These assessments are the least that can be done for everyone living downstream.