It’s déjà vu all over again.
Twelve years go, Tropical Storm Irene took Vermont by storm, causing millions of dollars in damage statewide. Just a few months prior, in May 2011, areas of central Vermont had been devastated by flash floodwaters. There have been destructive isolated storms since.
Someone on social media posted Monday, “I hate to say it, but I am getting used to this.”
Indeed. Here we are.
Again.
Since some violent thunderstorms and hard rains across Vermont on Friday evening, there have been — on and off, but more on than off — heavy, steady rains.
As of noon on Tuesday, as these words were being written, some floodwaters had receded. But the 9-plus inches of rain that has fallen on Vermont still was causing spillways to fill at dams and areas designed to alleviate flooding. The threat remained real, including for the state’s capital. The Wrightsville Dam — a mere 3 miles from the Capital City — was at capacity. Smaller dams around the region were also feeling the pressure. Losing one could be tragic in ways we do not want to consider.
Tuesday was a reprieve (the sun was out) and a reality check (the silt was thick). Business owners, homeowners and road crews and infrastructure engineers were taking inventory of the damage. Once again, it is significant.
President Joe Biden approved the FEMA designation allowing for declarations to be made as a result of flood damage around Vermont. That way, the recovery effort can begin.
Vermonters did what Vermonters do. The Vermont Strong logo made guest appearances again on social media feeds, reminding us of just how easily we can come together, work together, and set aside differences in a crisis.
Floodwaters do not discern between political parties. There is no chance for discrimination. It is human helping human to get to safety. We do the right things when the waters rise.
Sure, our muscle memory for these “once in a (pick a number) year” storms is becoming reflexive. We truly are “getting used to this.” Many experts assign the blame to climate change. We would agree that is the compounding problem. It is really the only other logical explanation.
Now we are faced with rebuilding roads at a time when many towns are running low on workers for their road crews, or individuals certified to operate heavy equipment.
We need that work to be done so that the supply chain can work again, and communities that are essentially islands today can be reconnected. The network of roads needs to be able to work so we can stay fed, watered and have access to hospitals and services. Having internet and power is one thing; not having access — and the comfort of not feeling stranded or cut-off — is another thing entirely.
Fortunately, as of this writing, we are not aware of any deaths as a result of the flooding. Just minor injuries and swiftwater rescues have been reported. Hopefully, in the coming hours and days, as neighbors are able to check in with older or vulnerable neighbors, the scorecard continues to show wins over losses.
As for property damage to buildings, as well as infrastructure, that number is going to be high. While this storm was not as severe as the Flood of 1927, it was more severe in water volume than Tropical Storm Irene. In Montpelier, that threshold was broken Monday afternoon, with several hours more of sustained rainfall added on.
Photojournalist Jeb Wallace-Brodeur, who has chronicled many of these most recent weather events in Vermont, noted on Tuesday morning that the damage just in the Capital City was “definitely worse than Irene.” He’d know; he’s had to find high ground too many times across his career. It’s so common, we can compare.
It’s déjà vu all over again.
Unfortunately for Vermont, there’s more rain in the forecast. So, let’s be safe and Vermont Strong again.
A few key things to keep in mind as recovery efforts continue:
— Any individual reporting a life-threatening situation should dial 911.
— Visit newengland511.org for a list of state road closures.
— If rising water is approaching, leave.
— Vermonters can track river forecasts and levels at bit.ly/vtwx online.
— Evacuate over high ground and plan that route now for any flooding event.
— Never drive or walk through floodwaters. Strong currents or unseen washouts can sweep you and your car away.
— Turn off the circuit breaker in your home before you evacuate, if you can do so safely.
— Have a licensed electrician inspect your electrical system before you once again occupy your home if it has been flooded.
— If you are in a flood-prone area, or if you believe your home will be flooded, it is advisable to move valuables from your basement in case water enters your home.
— Check your insurance coverage now, and then contact your insurance company if you have damage.