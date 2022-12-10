The optics here are terrible. If true, the facts are worse.
Former UVM men’s basketball star and now-Golden State Warrior forward Anthony Lamb sexually assaulted a fellow student when he was a student-athlete at the UVM in 2019, according to allegations in a lawsuit filed by three women against the school.
The plaintiffs state they are suing the university because “deliberate indifference to student-on-student harassment, sexual assault, and drugging created a discriminatory and sexually hostile environment in which female students faced a heightened risk of sexual assault and, once assaulted, lacked any meaningful avenue of redress.”
Lamb is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages.
“The allegations made against me in 2019 that have recently resurfaced are patently false,” he said in a statement. “I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and have welcomed any investigation into the matter. Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault.”
The Warriors also released a statement on the matter.
“Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case,” Golden State said. “Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players. If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly.”
While it will be for the judicial process to decide, things are sideways. According to the 80-page civil complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington, UVM officials mishandled reports of sexual assault and interfering with due process for victims.
According to Seven Days, which first broke the story on Wednesday evening, the complaint “lays out in detail allegations that athletic director Jeff Schulman and other employees ‘steered’ Lamb’s accuser, Kendall Ware, away from filing a formal complaint under the university’s Title IX procedures and misled her about the available remedies, as well as the potential consequences for Lamb.”
According to the Seven Days article, Schulman personally met with Ware several times while the Title IX process played out, despite the fact that he had no role in adjudicating Title IX complaints. Ware, a member of the school’s swim team, “did not feel like Schulman expressed any concern about her assault, and he was clearly focused on not losing his prize asset Lamb,” the lawsuit alleges.
Ware was one of seven women who sued the NCAA in federal court in Michigan in 2020, alleging the organization failed to protect them from sexual assaults by male college athletes at several schools. That lawsuit was subsequently withdrawn.
Ware has been vocal about her concerns about the incident, mostly UVM’s response, which is why her name is being widely reported. Otherwise, responsible news organizations would not re-victimize an individual by releasing their name. This newspaper’s policy is not to identify victims of sexual assault.
In fact, Ware’s case has reignited outrage about rape culture, and now mounting outrage over claims of privilege. The student activism prompted the school to have a consultant review its policies and procedures around Title IX in 2021, Seven Days reported.
The lawsuit accuses UVM and several university officials of violating the three students’ constitutional right to equal protection, federal Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sex and the Vermont Public Accommodations Act, among other claims, according to Seven Days.
UVM responded to Seven Days stating: “(University officials) were sorry to learn of the individual situations that each of these plaintiffs recounted and we want all survivors to know that they are heard, supported, and respected. … We stand behind our strong procedures and protocols, and the support provided by the dedicated individuals who perform this work with the highest degree of professionalism, integrity and care. Even though an independent review last year found that UVM met or exceeded all benchmarks around sexual misconduct response, we have implemented numerous changes to our protocols.”
The detailed narrative in the allegation notes a series of meetings with UVM officials after the alleged sexual assault where Ware grew anxious that the campus community would blame her for causing UVM’s star basketball player to miss games.
According to Seven Days, “torn between wanting tougher sanctions for Lamb and fearing that she would be ostracized for coming forward about her assault, Ware chose to stick with the informal proceedings.”
The judicial process ultimately will decide the case. But clearly the allegations suggest systems designed to protect students are in dire need of review. There is a lot to be outraged about here.
