For a few consecutive days, Vermont’s COVID numbers were encouraging in their retreat. Thursday’s numbers provided another unfortunate bump upward — with luck, an anomaly.
Yesterday, the state Department of Health reported 1,490 new COVID cases, up from 523 on Wednesday. There were 108 individuals being treated in Vermont hospitals with COVID — 27 of them were in the ICU. There were two new deaths since Wednesday, bringing the total Vermont deaths from COVID since the pandemic started to 529.
Two other pandemic-related pieces of news this week also proved humbling.
The Pan-American Health Organization said more than 8 million new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Americas during the past week, a 32% increase over the previous week. Some 18,000 deaths also were reported, a 37% increase over the same time period.
The United States continues to have the highest numbers of new infections in the region.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during the past week an average of 692,000 new cases have been detected daily. While that is a decrease of 6% from the previous week, U.S. deaths attributed to COVID rose to an average of 2,200 per day — a 21% increase. (Nationwide, hospitalizations were at 19,800 per day on average, an 8% decrease from a week ago.)
According to the CDC, hospitalization rates also are high among unvaccinated adults — a persistent problem in the U.S., where despite the availability of vaccines and boosters, tens of millions of Americans remain unvaccinated because of misinformation and political ideology.
Which brings us to the second piece of news.
A recent study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report estimated the case and death rates and incidence rate ratios (IRR) among unvaccinated and fully vaccinated (with booster doses) adults during pre-delta (April to May 2021); delta emergence (June 2021); delta predominance (July to November 2021); and omicron emergence (December 2021) periods in the United States.
The study aimed to assess the impact of full vaccination and booster doses.
According to the report, while COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness decreased with emergence of the delta variant and waning of vaccine-induced immunity, protection against hospitalization and death has remained high.
In fact, in 25 U.S. jurisdictions, decreases in case IRRs for unvaccinated versus fully vaccinated persons with and without booster vaccine doses were observed when the omicron variant emerged in December 2021. Protection against infection and death during the delta-predominant period against infection during omicron emergence were higher among booster vaccine dose recipients, and especially among persons aged 50 to 64 and older than 65 years.
According to the report, COVID-19 vaccination certainly protected against the SARS-CoV-2 infection, even as the omicron variant became predominant. But the unvaccinated were not so lucky.
Between April 4 and Dec. 25, 2021, a total of 6,812,040 COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated people and 2,866,517 cases among fully vaccinated people were reported among people aged over 18 years in 25 U.S. jurisdictions; 94,640 and 22,567 COVID-19-associated deaths among unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people, respectively, were reported. Those are notable ratios.
The age-standardized IRR for cases in unvaccinated versus fully vaccinated people was 13.9 during April to May and progressively declined to 8.7 during June; 5.1 during July to November; and 3.1 during December, coinciding with the periods of delta emergence, delta predominance and omicron emergence, respectively.
Unsurprisingly, rates of COVID-19 cases were lowest among fully vaccinated persons with a booster dose, compared with fully vaccinated persons without a booster dose, and much lower than rates among unvaccinated persons.
Despite vaccination coverage, the case rates escalated during the omicron predominance period among unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals.
We are glad numbers in Vermont have turned a corner. We are concerned the U.S. numbers (and COVID deaths) continue to climb.
The vaccinated will continue to wear masks as a precaution. Because, as the aptly named Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report has told us: The unvaccinated have been bearing the brunt of the pandemic as of late.
So as the more recent adage goes: “All eligible persons should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination. Get jabbed.”
