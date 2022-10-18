We are so fortunate to live in Vermont.
Part of what makes our state so wonderful are its waterways. The streams and brooks tucked away along the back roads all lead to rivers or Lake Champlain. Most of the ecology of our water is healthy, experts say, with the notable exception where phosphorus runoff has created algae blooms that sap oxygen and kill fish and other water-bearing creatures.
It would be a vastly different Vermont were it not for the Clean Water Act.
Fifty years ago, the U.S. Congress passed the Clean Water Act, the nation’s first comprehensive legislation protecting water quality. This landmark legislation expanded federal protection of the waters of the United States, paving the way for policies, protections and funding dedicated to clean water.
According to a summary on the Lake Champlain Basin Program website: “Industrialization in the 1800s brought economic growth and an improved quality of life to the United States, but it also brought increased threats to the nation’s lakes and rivers, including those in the Lake Champlain Basin. Clean water efforts gained attention as these threats directly affected the lives of people living in the region.”
It goes on: “In 1905, following a series of complaints from residents about the discharge of waste into Lake Champlain from mills, the Department of the Interior commissioned a report on pollution in the lake. The report detailed concerns about the declining water quality and issued a dire warning to Burlington residents. Without any sewage treatment plants, they discharged their raw waste directly into the lake. As the investigator bluntly stated, the residents of Burlington were ‘drinking from their own cesspool.’”
According to the program, The Cuyahoga River fires and other devastating disasters in the mid-20th century shined an even greater light on the need to protect the nation’s environment. Growing public anxiety about air and water pollution nationally led then-president Richard Nixon to propose the creation of a new executive agency, the Environmental Protection Agency. Approved in 1970, the EPA consolidated the government’s environmental oversight under one authority and streamlined policies aimed at protecting the environment, the website states.
According to the website, “Concerns about water quality continued to grow after the creation of the EPA. In 1972, a bipartisan group of congressmen introduced amendments to the 1948 Federal Water Pollution Control Act that gave the EPA expanded control over water quality. The amendments would allow the EPA to regulate and implement pollution control programs for waterways, set water quality standards, fund sewage treatment plants, and make it illegal to discharge any pollutants into waterways without permission.”
These amendments became the Clean Water Act, signed into law on Oct. 18, 1972.
The Clean Water Act established ambitious goals: making the nation’s waters “fishable and swimmable” and restoring their “chemical, physical and biological integrity.” It gave the newly established U.S. Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to set and enforce regulations.
“We’ve made tremendous progress,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in an Associated Press interview Friday. “By passing the Clean Water Act, Congress solidified the importance of protecting our lakes, rivers and streams for generations to come.”
Experts and activists agree many waterways are healthier than they were, and cleanups continue. The Biden administration’s 2021 infrastructure package includes $50 billion to upgrade drinking water and wastewater treatment systems, replace lead pipes and cleanse drinking water of toxic PFAS, known as “forever chemicals.”
That is much to be proud of.
Yet critics say the past 50 years with oversight have not gone far enough. The EPA is far behind on strengthening those requirements to reflect pollution control technology improvements, said Eric Schaeffer, a former EPA enforcement chief and executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project, which has sued the agency over the delays.
Two-thirds of the requirements haven’t been updated in more than 30 years, the group said in a March report that blamed the outdated ones for “more pollution from oil refineries, chemical plants, slaughterhouses and other industries pouring into waterways.” Pollution control plans for large watersheds and regulatory enforcement are weak, it said, while EPA and state environmental agencies have endured repeated budget cuts.
There is still work to be done, of course. And on these pages you will hear from state experts on the role the EPA and the Clean Water Act has had on Vermont over time.
In the end, by and large, Vermonters enjoy safe, reliable water. Much of the world cannot say the same.
