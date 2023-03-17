In another sad reminder that transphobia and broader anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes remain alive and well in Vermont schools, the Vermont Principals’ Association this week banned Mid Vermont Christian School from participating in school sporting events. The sanctions come after the independent religious school, located in White River Junction, withdrew its girls’ basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was playing on the opposing team.
“The VPA again reiterates its ongoing support of transgender student-athletes as not only a part of building an inclusive community for each student to grow and thrive, but also as a clear expectation by Vermont state law(s) in the Agency of Education Best Practices, and in VPA Policy regarding transgender student athletes,” the association said in a statement Monday.
As the governing body for Vermont school sports and activities for member schools, the VPA’s decision carries weight. By violating its policies, Mid Vermont Christian is now ineligible to participate in future VPA events.
The VPA expressed its support for transgender student-athletes in the wake of Mid Vermont Christian’s forfeit last month, stating it is “committed to providing all students with the opportunity to participate in VPA activities in a manner consistent with their gender identity,” adding that “VPA policies prohibit discrimination and/or harassment of students on school property or at school functions by students or employees. The prohibition against discrimination includes discrimination based on a student’s actual or perceived sex and gender.”
We applaud the VPA for its decisive action in protecting the rights of trans youth. This type of intolerance flies in the face of statewide efforts to affirm that Vermont communities are welcoming and inclusive places.
It also comes at a time when violence against transgender people is on the rise. According to the Human Rights Commission, 2021 was the deadliest year on record for transgender and non-binary people, with 57 fatalities in the U.S. In 2022, HRC recorded at least 40 deaths. The ACLU, meanwhile, is currently tracking over 420 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures across the country.
Some may argue the VPA’s ruling unfairly punishes the students — and, yes, that’s unfortunate — however, it’s the school’s own intolerant policies which have brought down these sanctions. If they don’t want to play by those rules, they don’t get to play at all.
Mid Vermont Christian’s head of school, Vicky Fogg, defended the school’s position to the Valley News, stating, “We believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players.”
This all comes as lawmakers in Montpelier consider legislation that would put safeguards on how public dollars flow to independent schools in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Carson v. Makin decision last year, which has cleared the way for religious schools, like Mid Vermont Christian, to also receive those dollars. In particular, the proposed legislation would establish clear anti-discrimination requirements to protect LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff.
The prospect of public money subsidizing religious education — and indirectly supporting discriminatory practices — doesn’t sit well with us. Sending taxpayer money to institutions that lack public oversight also gives us pause. Our public schools are governed by boards, composed of individuals elected by the voters. While it’s not always the case, these bodies — when functioning well — provide transparency and accountability. And when they fall short, we can make our voices heard — either at a board meeting or at the ballot box. With independent schools, we have no such recourse.
To be sure, the state is mindful of the risks and seems to want to find a way to placate taxpayers’ concerns without dismantling school choice altogether. As a rural state, independent schools have bridged a crucial gap in providing education to students. To simply remove school choice would be difficult and detrimental to many communities. However, independent religious schools have to accept that, when it comes to public money, the laws of the state supersede divine law — they can’t have it both ways.
But according to a recent report by VTDigger, Mid Vermont Christian School tried to do just that earlier this year when it petitioned the Agency of Education seeking permission to receive public tuition funding without adhering to Vermont’s anti-discrimination laws.
In its investigation, VTDigger cited a handbook from 2020-21 where the school “claimed the right to reject or expel students for, among other things, ‘supporting sexual immorality’ and ‘practicing homosexual lifestyle or alternative gender identity.’” It added that “all employees and volunteers are expected to agree to a statement that includes prohibitions of homosexuality, bisexuality, transgender identity and extramarital sex.”
Consequently, the Vermont Independent Schools Association has said it would not support the school’s application in a statement, reading, “VISA opposes initial approval or approval renewal for any independent school unwilling to affirm it will comply with the nondiscrimination requirements in the Vermont Public Accommodations Act and in State Board of Education rules for independent schools.”
But it’s not just Mid Vermont Christian that poses an issue for taxpayers. We must scrutinize any religious school seeking public money and be ready to call them out if they discriminate students, faculty or staff in any way.
If religious schools want to continue operating the way they do and maintain discriminatory policies without public accountability, then families that choose to send their children there should pay full freight and risk courting further sanctions from organizations like the VPA. Compared to the bigotry and harassment our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters are facing in this country right now — especially trans youth — we think it’s a small cross to bear.
