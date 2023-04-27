Like most Vermonters, we were relieved this week to learn that Vermont State Colleges officials had rescinded plans to layoff library staff and change athletic programs at Vermont State University. However, we are less appreciative of the rollercoaster ride of bureaucratic doublespeak and gaslighting that got us here.

From the start, plans to digitize libraries and cut staff and services at the newly formed institution drew harsh criticism from all corners of the state. After weeks of public outcry in the face of poor communication and milquetoast defenses, the VSCS board of trustees finally capitulated — first by parting ways with VTSU’s inaugural president Parwinder Grewal and then appointing interim president Mike Smith, who promptly announced a pause in implementing the unpopular plans.

