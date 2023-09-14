Most of us know someone who saw Taylor Swift this summer in a concert. The singer’s Eras Tour in the United States was a sweeping success. We are happy that she has made her 17-year career into the biggest tour of all time. Next, she heads to Europe.
For now, Swift has the Midas touch.
According to an article in TIME magazine last month, “If you live in one of the 20 locales Swift, 33, performed at during the past five months, your city has likely seen a boost in revenue from the hundreds of thousands of attendees who traveled from near and far.”
In fact, when Swift performs, she brings with her an economic infusion.
According to TIME, “After 53 shows, the first U.S. leg of the tour came to a close Aug. 9. Swift originally announced 27 shows and has since extended the tour, adding new dates in cities like New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto, which are all now anticipating a local economic boost.”
The Eras Tour had a projected gross of $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, and hundreds of millions of streams, reaching a nearly 80% spike in those listening to her music catalog in the weeks after the tour kicked off, according to TIME.
The tour is projected to generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending in the United States alone. “If Taylor Swift were an economy, she’d be bigger than 50 countries,” said Dan Fleetwood, president of QuestionPro Research and Insights, in an article for GlobalNewsWire.
According to published reports, every $100 spent on live performances generates an estimated $300 in ancillary local spending on items such as hotels, food and transportation. But for the Eras Tour, TIME maintains that Swifties are taking this to the next level, dropping an estimated $1,300 to $1,500 on ancillary items like outfits and costumes, merchandise, dining and travel — boosting local economies by hundreds of millions of dollars in one weekend.
The Illinois governor credited the musician with reviving the state’s tourism industry after her three nights in Chicago. She was even mentioned in a report by the Federal Reserve, crediting her with fueling the national tourism industry, TIME said.
When applying the factors that check the boxes of being newsworthy — timely, relevant, impactful, wide audience appeal — Taylor Swift hits them all. Like any giant in their industry, artists like Swift deserve (and require) attention.
Print, online and broadcast news organizations, as well as niche publications, all have beats: politics, business, economy and the like. Some publications are devoted to industries, including sports and the entertainment industry. There is a demand for it. We get that.
But at a time when the news industry is back on its heels, competing for the attention span of readers and online users, and struggling to build the book of business for advertising and subscriptions, we have to cringe at the decision by Gannett — the nation’s largest newspaper chain — this week that it is hiring journalists to cover Taylor Swift and singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, more commonly known as simply Beyoncé. It is worth noting that the Burlington Free Press is a Gannett newspaper.
Herb Scribner, in the Sept. 13 Washington Post Style section (we note that purposely), summed up the irony.
“(These) postings are notable, because Gannett is coming off a string of painful job eliminations, cutting 6% of its roughly 3,400-person staff in December and laying off 400 in August of last year. Gannett staff members briefly walked off the job in June to protest leadership and job cuts, which critics say leave local communities without enough journalists to properly report on government activities and other important issues.”
“Taylor Swift is an artist and businesswoman whose work has tremendous economic, cultural and societal significance,” Kristin Roberts, Gannett’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “She is shaping a generation and is relevant, influential and innovative — just like us.”
According to Scribner, both journalists will write remotely for Gannett’s flagship national paper, USA Today, as well as the Tennessean in Nashville, where Swift began her rise to superstardom. Their work may appear in around 200 local Gannett papers, and they will earn between $21.63 and $50.87 an hour.
Gannett has made a business decision that tracks a massive audience. We get that. Their coverage will attract readers. More readers are attractive to advertisers. And more content, overall, generates readers.
Yet, since 2005, more than 2,100 American newspapers have vanished, according to a study at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, transforming swaths of the United States into “news deserts.”
Where our priorities, as readers and consumers, lie is definitely worth noting. But there are very few news organizations anywhere in the United States that can devote resources (and those kinds of salaries) to flashes in the pan. It feels enviable and pathetic at the same time. And yet, taking the high ground, and passing judgment on the pop-star beat, may be the very reason the news industry continues to suffer.
We live in interesting times.