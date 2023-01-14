The stresses that we are all feeling at this moment are real. Very real. Whether it is inflation, our well-being, our job or any of the other issues that keep up at night. As adults, we navigate stress, coping and problem-solving as best as we can.
No matter how hard we try, our kids see our stress, too. We need to be mindful of our influence and how we project our stresses. Because, the fact is: Vermont’s kids are dealing with a lot.
A newly released report from Building Bright Futures and Vermont’s Early Childhood Data and Policy Center, “The State of Vermont’s Children: 2022 Year in Review,” provides a data-driven assessment of the well-being of young children and families in Vermont. It is filled with graphs and narratives that go into depth about such factors affecting kids as housing and homelessness, food insecurity, connectivity, access to health care, access to mental health services, childhood development and education.
You can find the report at buildingbrightfutures.org/state-of-vermonts-children online.
It also includes policy recommendations from Vermont’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network on how best to improve outcomes for each and every child in the prenatal period to age 8 and their family. It also has an impressive bibliography for anyone interested in going even deeper into some of the most pressing issues.
“Child care, mental health care and housing are expected to be a major focus of the Vermont General Assembly in 2023,” said Morgan Crossman, Building Bright Futures’ executive director, in a news release. As the primary adviser to Vermont’s Governor and General Assembly on early childhood, BBF publishes “The State of Vermont’s Children” annually in early January to give Vermont’s policymakers a robust snapshot of the early childhood data they need at the start of each session.
According to the news release, some of the report highlights include:
— There has been a 60% increase in the proportion of children in Vermont ages 3 to 8 with an emotional or mental health condition, while at the same time there was no change for the U.S. as a whole.
— There were 16,381 children enrolled in child care in 2021, but 76% of infants, 54% of toddlers, and 52% of preschoolers likely to need care still do not have access to high-quality programs.
— Students eligible for free and reduced lunch make up 35% of the student population but account for 72% of suspensions.
— Children receiving special education services make up 15% of the student population but account for 36% of suspensions.
— A family of four needs almost $110,000 to meet its basic needs.
— There has been a striking increase in the number of homeless children younger than 9 enrolled in school, from 268 during the 2020-21 school year to 398 in the 2021-22 school year.
Among some of the policy recommendations in the report (and there are several):
— Promote and invest in care coordination. Invest in proven care coordination models across sectors to better serve young children and families. Better support access to services for children with special health care needs, children with disabilities, and other marginalized groups by promoting and investing in valuable models of care coordination. Explore creative ways to fund and integrate services across sectors to reduce disparities in access to services.
— Invest in safe, permanent housing for children as a critical basic need. Invest in housing programs and resources that expand availability and promote affordability and equity in Vermont’s rental and real estate markets.
— Provide commensurate compensation for families participating in engagement, leadership, or feedback opportunities in order to recognize and honor the time and expertise that parents and caregivers contribute.
— Prioritize and invest in the current early childhood education workforce to ensure the field is justly compensated, well-resourced, and valued as leaders and partners in the early childhood system.
— Respond to the mental health challenges facing young children and their families and the need to build resilience in our communities.
— Respond to inequities in data collection and reporting in order to better represent and understand the intersectional experiences of people of color, children with disabilities and other marginalized communities in Vermont.
The report shows us we have a lot of work to do. But it also reveals how strong and resilient our children are, and that so many Vermonters care deeply about their future. Protecting and unlocking the potential for our kids is the key to the future of our state — and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.