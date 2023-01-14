The stresses that we are all feeling at this moment are real. Very real. Whether it is inflation, our well-being, our job or any of the other issues that keep up at night. As adults, we navigate stress, coping and problem-solving as best as we can.

No matter how hard we try, our kids see our stress, too. We need to be mindful of our influence and how we project our stresses. Because, the fact is: Vermont’s kids are dealing with a lot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.