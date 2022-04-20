A study issued this week suggests that climate change and habitat loss from big agriculture are combining to swat down global insect populations.
What that means, scientists warn, is that each problem is making the other worse.
According to an article from The Associated Press, while insects may bug people at times, they also are key in pollinating plants to feed people, making soil more fertile and they include beautiful butterflies and fireflies.
In 2009, Calais writer Rowan Jacobsen wrote “Fruitless Fall,” a book that examines the collapse of the honey bee and “the coming agriculture crisis.”
In announcing “Fruitless Fall,” Jacobsen’s website notes, “Many people will remember that Rachel Carson predicted a silent spring, but she also warned of a fruitless fall, a time when ‘there was no pollination and there would be no fruit.’ That fruitless fall has nearly arrived as beekeepers have watched a third of the honey bee population mysteriously die over the past two years.”
Jacobsen uses the mystery of Colony Collapse Disorder to tell the bigger story of bees and their essential connection to our daily lives. “With their disappearance, we won’t just be losing honey. Industrial agriculture depends on honey bees to pollinate most fruits, nuts, and vegetables — more than a third of the food we eat. Yet this system is falling apart. The number of these professional pollinators has become so inadequate that they are now trucked across the country and flown around the world, pushing them ever closer to collapse,” the preview states.
Fast forward to present day. Scientists say they have noticed a dramatic drop both in total bug numbers and diversity of insect species, calling it a slow-motion death by 1,000 cuts. Those cuts include pesticides and light pollution.
Big single-crop agriculture that leaves less habitat and leafy food for bugs plus higher temperatures from climate change are huge problems for insects, but a new study in the journal Nature Wednesday based on more than 750,000 samples of 18,000 different species of insects says it’s not just those two threats acting on their own. It’s how habitat loss and climate change interact that really smashes bug populations, the AP notes.
In about half the cases where numbers of insects had plummeted, researchers found climate change and habitat loss from agriculture magnifying each other. In more than a quarter of the cases of biodiversity loss, meaning fewer species, the same dynamic was at work.
“We know insects are under threat. We’re now getting a much bigger handle on what they are threatened by and how much,” said study author Charlotte Outhwaite, an ecologist at the University College of London.
“In this case, the habitat loss and climate change can often be worse than if they were acting on their own, as one can make the impact of the other worse and vice versa,” Outhwaite told the AP. “We’re missing part of the picture if we are only looking at these things individually.”
For example, monoculture agriculture often reduces tree shading, making it hotter in a given spot. On top of that comes climate change, she said. Then insects that need heat relief or need to move north for cooler climates can run into problems with lack of proper habitat from large farms.
According to the AP, it’s especially a problem in countries like Indonesia and Brazil, where forests are being cleared and temperatures are heating up higher than other parts of the globe.
The study, of course, falls back on bees, which continue to be having a hard time with warming from climate change and single-crop farming.
Insect pollinators are responsible for about one-third of the human diet, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And two out of five species of invertebrate pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, are on the path toward extinction, a 2016 United Nations science report said.
What makes this study important is that it’s the first to link climate change and industrialized agriculture together in explaining harm to insects, scientists warn. Because the study used so many different samples and species and looked around the world, that gives its findings more credibility, they say.
Whether it is Rachel Carson or Rowan Jacobsen, poet Wendell Berry or scientists from around the world, if we do not start to heed their warnings, our challenges are just beginning.
