Regardless of the election results next Tuesday, we face some serious economic challenges moving forward — in the short- and long-term.
In fact, it could be affecting some of us who had been unaffected up to now.
Consider the news from this week:
In October, U.S. employers added 261,000 positions, a sign of solid job growth. The jobless report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the overall gain declined from 315,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%. In Vermont, the unemployment rate has remained 2.1% for a few months now.
The government also said that average hourly pay, on average, rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September. Still, last month’s wage increase remained high enough to fuel inflation.
A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high. Steady hiring, solid pay growth and a low unemployment rate have been good for workers. But they have also contributed to rising prices.
That is on the mind of voters who remain keenly focused on the state of the economy. Chronic inflation is hammering the budgets of many households and has shot to the top of voter concerns.
Signs are emerging that some corners of the economy have begun to flag under the weight of rising prices and much higher borrowing costs engineered by the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes.
At a news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a fourth straight three-quarter-point increase in its benchmark interest rate. It was the latest in a series of unusually large hikes that have heightened the risk of a recession.
According to news reports, the Fed’s policymakers did open the door to the possibility of a smaller rate hike when they next meet in December. But Powell also said that in order to tame inflation, the Fed would likely have to raise rates high enough to weaken the job market.
This week, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped back under 7%, a day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the average on the key 30-year rate fell to 6.95% from 7.08% last week. The rate was 3.09% last year at this time. The rate for a 15-year mortgage, often used by those refinancing their homes, fell to 6.29% this week from 6.36% last week. One year ago, it was 2.35%.
In addition, consumer prices remained stubbornly high at 6.2% year-over-year in September, the same as the previous month, the fed reported.
Here’s where the problem lies: As the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession remains inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses and higher costs that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.
So what does that really mean?
First, anyone borrowing money to make a large purchase, such as a home, car or large appliance, will take a big hit. It also affects consumers who have a lot of credit card debt.
While interest rates may not be top of mind for most consumers right now — fuel, groceries and other household goods are where the pinch is most painful — the longer-term effects of this economic shift could start costing households a lot more.
It will affect buying a vehicle. It will affect individuals hoping to buy a house. It will affect student loan rates. It will affect the jobs in a tight labor market.
Sure, the rising returns on high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit have put them at levels not seen since 2009, which means households may want to boost savings wherever possible. But with inflation at a 40-year high, most families don’t have a lot of savings to sock away.
During the past year, inflation has clocked in at a painful 8.2%. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, also rose faster than expected. We won’t even talk about the cost of health insurance.
Powell warned last month that, “our responsibility to deliver price stability is unconditional” — a remark widely interpreted to mean the Fed will fight inflation with rate increases even if it leads to deep job losses or a recession.
The goal: Slow consumer spending, thereby reducing demand for homes, cars and other goods and services, eventually cooling the economy and lowering prices. A tough sell going into the holidays.
Until this “course correction” is complete, middle-class Americans are going to feel an ache. Life just got more expensive. We fear the economics are going to add up to some tough days ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.