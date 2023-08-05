In a small state like ours, every fatal motor vehicle crash tends to get our attention. From head-on collisions to motorcycle crashes, this summer has felt particularly jarring. If you’re starting to feel like our roads are getting more dangerous, you’re right.

In 2022, there were 77 fatal motor vehicle crashes in Vermont — a 10-year high, according to a VTDigger report from March. This year looks to be on track to match or even beat that number. As of July 25, Vermont State Police have recorded 42 fatal crashes, just shy of the 45 deaths recorded at this point last year. The 10-year average is 32.