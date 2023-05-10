In case you were wondering, COVID-19 is just part of everyday life. That “new normal” we were looking for three years ago during quarantine is here. It’s like colds and flu. It’s just “COVID.”

According to the state Department of Health’s weekly report that tracks COVID cases, during the timeframe of April 30 and May 6, Vermont’s cases were low. For that seven-day reporting period, the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Vermonters was lower than 200. New COVID-19 admissions were less than 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day, and the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 is less than 10%. The numbers were a decrease from the previous week.

