In case you were wondering, COVID-19 is just part of everyday life. That “new normal” we were looking for three years ago during quarantine is here. It’s like colds and flu. It’s just “COVID.”
According to the state Department of Health’s weekly report that tracks COVID cases, during the timeframe of April 30 and May 6, Vermont’s cases were low. For that seven-day reporting period, the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Vermonters was lower than 200. New COVID-19 admissions were less than 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day, and the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 is less than 10%. The numbers were a decrease from the previous week.
In fact, to hit the point home, there was one outbreak in Vermont last week. “For purposes of this report, an outbreak is defined as three or more epidemiologically linked cases of COVID-19, where at least one such case has been laboratory or otherwise clinically confirmed as COVID-19.” It was in Windsor County.
At the population level last week in the United States, there was a 3-in-100,000 chance of being hospitalized and a 4-in-1,000,000 chance of dying from COVID-19.
In all, Vermont suffered about 970 deaths during the pandemic. Of those, 546 were among citizens 80 and older; 224 were residents 70-79; 99 among residents 60-69; 66 among residents 50-59; 18 for residents 40-49; and 14 deaths among residents 0-39. By comparison with other states, Vermont did very well in protecting against COVID-19.
Worldwide, there have been 6.9 million COVID-19 deaths officially reported, with an estimate that the true death toll is actually closer to 22 million. According to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center update recently, COVID update remained the third-leading cause of death in the United States in 2022, due to the early omicron period, but it is now down to the eighth-leading cause of death in the past month.
Across the United States in April 2023, there were an average of 12,911 hospital admissions per week with COVID-19 and an average of 1,342 deaths per week attributed to COVID-19.
The DHMC update takes a look back. “In the winter of 2020-21, we reached a peak of 133,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with close to 70% of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and it took only five weeks for 100,000 deaths attributed to this disease. A year later, during the initial wave of the omicron variant, we reached a peak of 155,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with around 64% of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and we experienced 100,000 deaths over an eight-week period,” the updates states.
Experts are now tracking longer-term effects of the virus. “The lasting impact of long COVID, also known as Post-Acute COVID Syndrome (PACS), remains unknown. In June 2022, it was estimated that approximately 18 million people reported experiencing long COVID, with 4.6 million having day-to-day activities impacted ‘a lot.’ The prevalence was reported as 50% less in those who had received at least one vaccine booster,” the update states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved new recommendations to allow for an additional bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose for adults age 65 years and older, and additional doses for people who are immunocompromised. This allows more flexibility for health care providers to administer additional doses as needed. For those who are not age 65 years and older or immunocompromised, an additional dose is not needed at this time if you already received a dose of the bivalent vaccine.
Lately, due to some studies being conducted, including here in Vermont, there are concerns about the long-term effects masks had on us a society.
Many medical experts feel masks were a critical part of our response to the pandemic. The DHMC update notes that “It is also important to acknowledge that there has been a high risk of bias in the trials evaluating the effect of masks, variation in what has been measured in terms of transmission metrics, and relatively low adherence in many community settings limiting conclusions. It is estimated that masks may have prevented anywhere from 550,000 to 2.5 million U.S. cases per week in January 2022, at the height of the omicron surge. Similarly, while “lock-downs” are no longer in effect, and no longer make sense, they were important earlier in the pandemic. Without indoor closures, it is estimated that COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. would have been double the 700,000 deaths attributed to COVID in 2020.”
The implications of the pandemic are going to be felt for decades to come — perhaps equally on sociological and psychological levels.
But we can breathe a little easier knowing that the dark days of the pandemic appear to be behind us — good news just in time for allergy season.
