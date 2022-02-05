Over the course of Black History Month, we will be interviewing Vermonters who have an impact on the discussion about equity and opportunity.
Some of these conversations and profiles will be inspiring; others will be challenging. We must have these discussions, hear these perspectives, and adjust accordingly.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation to acknowledge the important work we all have to do this month. That means attending events, being engaged in dialogue and confronting some hard truths.
“Black History Month serves as a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America — our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations. Shining a light on Black history today is as important to understanding ourselves and growing stronger as a Nation as it has ever been. That is why it is essential that we take time to celebrate the immeasurable contributions of Black Americans, honor the legacies and achievements of generations past, reckon with centuries of injustice, and confront those injustices that still fester today,” the president stated in his proclamation.
“Our nation was founded on an idea: that all of us are created equal and deserve to be treated with equal dignity throughout our lives. It is a promise we have never fully lived up to but one that we have never, ever walked away from. The long shadows of slavery, Jim Crow, and redlining — and the blight of systemic racism that still diminishes our nation today — hold America back from reaching our full promise and potential. But by facing those tragedies openly and honestly and working together as one people to deliver on America’s promise of equity and dignity for all, we become a stronger nation — a more perfect version of ourselves,” he said.
The president is correct.
In acknowledging the mistakes of the past, we must be mindful that the narrative and history needs to be more accurately presented. The 1619 Project is just such an acknowledgement — a retelling that accurately casts doubt on the privileged chroniclers and their version of history; it places blame where it deserves to be. It does not matter that some Americans do not like these facts, but they need to accept them and lean into them with an eye toward equal rights today.
“Across the generations, countless Black Americans have demonstrated profound moral courage and resilience to help shape our nation for the better. Today, Black Americans lead industries and movements for change, serve our communities and our nation at every level, and advance every field across the board, including arts and sciences, business and law, health and education, and many more. In the face of wounds and obstacles older than our nation itself, Black Americans can be seen in every part of our society today, strengthening and uplifting all of America,” Biden said.
Biden focused on the national commitment to advancing equity, racial justice, “and opportunity for Black Americans as we continue striving to realize America’s founding promise.”
The proclamation talks about the work done to reverse decades of underinvestment in Black communities, schools and businesses. Biden pointed out that the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are making historic investments in Black America — “from vaccine shots in arms to checks in families’ pockets and tax cuts for working families with children to a landmark $5.8 billion investment in and support for historically Black colleges and universities.”
But there is so much to be done in this turning point of history.
You only have to look around Vermont to see the challenges: housing, education, criminal justice, child care, health care — the list is embarrassingly long. Yet none of the change be done without systemic changes in attitude and policy.
“As we celebrate National Black History Month, let us all recommit ourselves to reach for that founding promise. Let us continue to fight for the equity, opportunity and dignity to which every Black American is due in equal measure. Let us carry forward the work to build an America that is, in the beautiful words of the poet Amanda Gorman, ‘Bruised, but whole — benevolent, but bold, fierce and free.’”
Indeed.
