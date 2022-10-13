The Barre City Police Department issued a news release this week pertaining to four arrests made relative to a shooting incident on Brook Street in September.

The release, which came from Police Chief Braedon Vail, stated, “After a lengthy investigation, four males have been charged as youthful offenders in the incident.” An 18-year-old Barre resident was cited with reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief, obstruction of justice, false information to police, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of violation of conditions of release. In addition, a 19-year-old Essex resident was cited for reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief. Two 17-year-olds, one from Barre and one from Roxbury, also were cited for reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief.

