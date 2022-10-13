The Barre City Police Department issued a news release this week pertaining to four arrests made relative to a shooting incident on Brook Street in September.
The release, which came from Police Chief Braedon Vail, stated, “After a lengthy investigation, four males have been charged as youthful offenders in the incident.” An 18-year-old Barre resident was cited with reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief, obstruction of justice, false information to police, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of violation of conditions of release. In addition, a 19-year-old Essex resident was cited for reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief. Two 17-year-olds, one from Barre and one from Roxbury, also were cited for reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief.
All four will appear in Washington Superior Court in early November.
“The Barre City Police Department does not release the identity of suspects or defendants in an incident in which juvenile court has jurisdiction,” the release states.
There are a handful of issues here.
Part of it centers on recent attempts by some Vermont legislators to have people up to age 22 treated as “youthful offenders.”
Second, clearly, two of these individuals can be seen as adults in both state statute and the court of public opinion, and yet they are being “charged” as juveniles. Vail followed up with an email when The Times Argus pressed, “Will the department no longer identify anyone accused of any crime if they are of a certain age?”
Vail replied, “The individuals were cited into court on those charges, not necessarily charged as juveniles at this point. There is a possibility that one or more could ultimately find themselves in adult criminal court based upon any motions that may be filed. We have a media relations policy that specifically states we will not release names of individuals where juvenile court has jurisdiction.”
To us, that sounds as though the department is going to censor public information in the off-chance a suspect might, sometime down the road, possibly, might receive youthful offender status from a judge. But they are not designated with taking on that role as censor. In fact, police do not determine the youthful offender status, nor does a defense attorney or the state’s attorney’s office. A judge does.
We have no real idea how much “protection” from the public eye Vermont police departments are providing our young people. It has proven very difficult to keep track of how many cases have been put before a judge as potential youthful offender cases, and how many have actually been granted.
What Vail, and other police departments across the state, seem to be saying here is: We are not going to give out information because a) a young person might have just made a mistake and a citation or charge could carry forward and effect their adult life, and b) because we don’t want to.
That’s a power play. And law enforcement that plays that game is being fickle.
It’s not as though only the “Big 12” are the only crimes that should be on the table for identifying a young person doing bad things. The “Big 12” are: arson causing death, assault and robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault and robbery causing bodily injury, aggravated assault, murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, maiming, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault and burglary into an occupied dwelling. It does not include “attempted” on any of those crimes.
It also does not include reckless endangerment, when a young person is texting while crossing the center line, driving head-on into an elderly couple and killing them both. Or DUIs resulting in death.
The Vermont Press Association has long been pushing for an update to the “Big 12,” which was passed in 1977. Its membership also has been cautioning against police hiding behind “youthful offender” status in withholding public information, in some cases more to protect adults from the embarrassment of their kids’ ill ways.
Police don’t have to make an arrest for a misdemeanor crime; a youth could be sent to diversion or to a community justice center. We understand young people make mistakes. The goal of the youthful offender initiative is to not let juvenile mistakes made by an underdeveloped brain follow someone for the rest of their life.
But this is getting out of hand. Some of these crimes are not simple; some of these “kids” are actually dangerous.
We feel a concerted effort is being made that is actively encouraging law enforcement to be cautious with putting out the names of individuals who may have their cases filed directly as youthful offenders. That’s a problem when it can already feel like pulling teeth to get any information from police about an incident that is or isn’t “under investigation.”
As defenders of the First Amendment, we stand by our practice of disseminating information about crimes and criminals happening within our communities. For most veteran journalists, if you committed a crime at 18, your name was going to be in the newspaper, and you were going to suffer the consequences of your bad decisions.
Implementing blanket policies where no one is identified regardless of crime because of their age is not how youthful offender works. There are crimes not fit for youthful offender for a reason and the police opting to take this stance does not help our community.
