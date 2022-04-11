Bill Porter was a journalist at a time when journalism was in a heyday. He was “old school.”
His legacy — both as a reporter and an editor — shaped how Vermonters saw their state. His influence reshaped our news business in the state. And, many would maintain, he oversaw an award-winning newsroom staff at one of most pivotal times in modern history.
Bill Porter died April 8.
According to his obituary, Rutland Herald Editor Kendall Wild hired Porter as a reporter. After three years at the Herald, he became the paper’s assistant managing editor. In 1973, Porter moved to Barre to serve as managing editor of the Herald’s sister paper, The Times Argus. He left the newspaper in 1985.
It’s important to note what happened during his tenure.
The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus was the product of a merger of two longstanding local newspapers — the Montpelier Evening Argus and the Barre Daily Times — in 1959. It had a handful of managing editors in its early years. When he took over the helm of the Barre newsroom in 1973, he went on to be one of the longest-serving managing editors in the newspaper’s history.
Consider the era: Watergate and the Pentagon Papers had elevated journalism’s esteemed role. Newspapers were packed with local advertising, overflowing with news stories. Daily newspapers played a critical role in people’s lives, and The Times Argus, which covered the seat of state government, made its news coverage indispensable. Porter played to the strengths he saw in his staff, pushing them to go toe-to-toe each day against formidable contemporaries at the Burlington Free Press and other prominent newspapers across Vermont. Colleagues say Porter had no fear in that regard.
He was a very adept newsroom leader. He saw news everywhere, and he encouraged (if not demanded) his reporters kick over rocks and chase it out. Those who worked with him say he was a hard-driving editor, always pushing hard for “scoops.”
He also advocated for the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus to create a combined Sunday edition in 1975 that would be published in Barre and distributed from there. Despite a mountain of logistics, Porter and his staff made that happen, making the Sunday paper the crown jewel of both newsrooms.
Porter also was behind a push to open the Burlington bureau in January 1975 in an effort to beat the Free Press on its own turf. (It closed years later.) The Vermont Press Bureau, a team of reporters covering the various governors and their administrations, as well as various legislatures, also benefitted from Porter’s steady hand and determination to beat the competition, and produce stories that Vermonters would remember with gratitude or amazement.
Colleagues (and adversaries) all recall Porter as a strong leader at a time when newspapers were the backbone of a community, and the only dependable source of information. They were heady times.
In the years since Porter’s stepping away from leading the newspaper, the industry has evolved dramatically. Shifting away from “composing” stories with waxed galleys that needed to be cut and fitted, toward desktop publishing to cloud-based production. Later, Craigslist stole away classified advertising by making it free. And Facebook took a huge bite out of newspapers’ advertising revenue, giving Main Street businesses access to free promotions rather than having to pay for an advertisement in a printed publication.
All of these shifts thinned out newsrooms, including The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. And all of the efforts to continue to produce, print and deliver those newspapers has meant hard decisions that have reshaped the newspaper industry and scattered its audience between print, online and social media.
Fortunately, Bill Porter got to lead a bustling newsroom to many successes and accomplishments. Under his guiding hand, policy in Vermont was shaped; authority was challenged; injustices were investigated; and the public’s trust was high.
No question, Bill Porter was a newspaperman’s newspaperman. And today, we are all better for the legacy of hard news and fearless journalism that he embodied — and encouraged.
