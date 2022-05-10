This week, The Pulitzer Prizes were announced.
The best works in journalism reflected the state of the world: news from a tumultuous year that saw an insurrection; the frantic end of the United States’ longest war; and fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and catastrophic climate change.
The awards featured 15 journalism and seven arts categories. The Pulitzer was first awarded in 1917 and is considered the most prestigious American journalism award. The Rutland Herald won a Pulitzer in 2001 for its editorials on same-sex marriage.
Some argue that journalism has diminished in credibility in recent years by failing to report issues objectively. Newspapers often are accused of bias and reporting “fake news.”
However, this year’s winners certainly demonstrate the breadth of coverage required to inform on complex and relevant issues.
Here is a brief summary of some of the winners:
— The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism for its coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an attack on democracy that was a shocking start to a tumultuous year that also saw the end of the United States’ longest war, in Afghanistan. The Post’s extensive reporting, published in a sophisticated interactive series, found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the newspaper’s own backyard.
The “compellingly told and vividly presented account” gave the public “a thorough and unflinching understanding of one of the nation’s darkest days,” said Marjorie Miller, administrator of the prizes, in announcing the award.
— Five Getty Images photographers were awarded one of the two prizes in breaking news photography for their coverage of the riot.
— The other prize awarded in breaking news photography went to Los Angeles Times correspondent and photographer Marcus Yam, for work related to the fall of Kabul. The U.S. pullout and resurrection of the Taliban’s grip on Afghanistan permeated across categories, with The New York Times winning in the international reporting category for reporting challenging official accounts of civilian deaths from U.S. airstrikes in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
— The intersection of health, safety and infrastructure played a prominent role among the winning projects. The Tampa Bay Times won the investigative reporting award for “Poisoned,” its in-depth look into a polluting lead factory. The Miami Herald took the breaking news award for its work covering the deadly Surfside condo tower collapse, while The Better Government Association and the Chicago Tribune won the local reporting award for “Deadly Fires, Broken Promises,” the watchdog and newspaper’s examination of a lack of enforcement of fire safety standards.
— The prize for explanatory reporting went to Quanta Magazine, with the board highlighting the work of Natalie Wolchover, for a long-form piece about the James Webb space telescope, a $10 billion engineering effort to gain a better understanding about the origins of the universe.
— The New York Times also won in the national reporting category, for a project looking at police traffic stops that ended in fatalities, and Salamishah Tillet, a contributing critic-at-large at the Times, won the criticism award.
— Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic won the award for feature writing, for a piece marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks through a family’s grief.
— Melinda Henneberger of The Kansas City Star won for commentary, for columns about a retired police detective accused of sexual abuse and those who said they were assaulted calling for justice.
— The editorial writing prize went to Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of the Houston Chronicle, for pieces that called for voting reforms and exposed voter suppression tactics.
The Pulitzer Prizes also awarded a special citation to journalists of Ukraine, acknowledging their “courage, endurance and commitment” in covering the ongoing Russian invasion that began earlier this year.
We congratulate the winners. The bar for Pulitzers is high, but good news stories are never out of reach. Based on this year winners — and the topics covered — we remain grateful for the hard work of our fellow journalists in the face of such challenging times. Bravo.
