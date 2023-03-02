Suddenly, we are in the midst of a winter weather cycle. We seem to be getting more days with snow than no snow. Quite a change in weather systems from a few weeks ago.

The pretty seed catalogs have arrived in the mail. And this weekend marks the 2023 Vermont Flower Show at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex. They are all signs that spring is around the corner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.