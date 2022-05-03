People were in a daze on Tuesday.
We had been bombarded by news about COVID numbers on the rise again and the leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. People were testy. That touchiness was very present for so many. We are also seeing daily images from a war zone to which we are providing weapons as well as aid.
Layer on supply-chain issues across the U.S., global inflation, a labor shortage and the uptick in political rhetoric with the imminent midterm elections, and you have all you need for a bitter cocktail of divisiveness and tension, with a hint of rage.
We are all coping with some serious emotional (and in some cases physical) fatigue. It is challenging to stay positive. That may be the understatement of the year for 2022.
We need to focus on our mental health. But that, too, is a challenge. It requires time, commitment, self-discipline, and — if we’re being honest here — interacting with other people — the mix from which is where the unknowns hide like snipers.
So as not to dwell on the negative, we are going to switch us to the positive, and put some encouragement into your day.
First, get away from the screens. Whether it’s cable news or social media, screens have become an extension of our being, and can easily dictate our mood. Power it down.
Go to a gallery or museum. We are blessed to live in a place with great proximity to many museums, galleries and arts venues. Let your senses be expanded. Accept culture and diversity. Immerse yourself.
Have a picnic with friends or family. It requires planning, preparation, cooking, scheduling and a fun experience in a new place or old haunt. Share stories. Tell jokes. Take deep breaths.
Read a book. Visit an independent bookstore or dust off that library card, and go hang out with some old friends, or make some new ones. You can never have too many adventures.
Start a journal. Put down on paper what it is that bothers you so that you can explain it to others, and process the hardship you are feeling. Or write about your blessings, and let your alone time be heartfelt pages about dreams and plans. Put the to-do list somewhere else.
Plant a garden (or buy some plants). It’s that easy. We like to buy fresh flowers and see things blooming around us. The greens of spring are just the salve we often need after a long winter. Give plants a place in your home.
Try something new. Anything. Don’t let yourself talk you out of that thing you’ve wanted to try, that goal you aren’t sure you can attain. Try it. Do it.
Cook. Easy. Food is a great way to bring people together to share, to laugh. Prepare meals together. Sit together to eat them. And pore over cookbooks to see what you might try the next time.
Play board games (and do puzzles). Be competitive but not mean. Let camaraderie unite you in enjoying a game or solving puzzles together. It provides a sense of accomplishment and a vehicle for good times.
Three easy ones now:
— Get outside.
— Sing like you mean it.
— Dance like no one is watching.
Build into your life a series of meaningful distractions that you can fall back upon. Some would argue that we are less equipped to handle stress in this day and age. That young people are not learning life skills because they are coddled too much, and have not been subjected to the rigors of hard truths. Perhaps there is truth there, and there are piles of studies that prove one thing or another when it comes to how the various generations were parented and raised.
Regardless, we’re all here right now. And how we respond becomes a small piece of the change required to allow us to be less divisive, nicer, kinder and more able to cope with the hard knocks we just can’t seem to sidestep with any grace or poise.
The saying from the Mahatma Gandhi is “Be the change you want to see in the world.” It’s simple advice. Done with the best intentions and a pure heart, it can go a long way toward watching the veil of fatigue rise and the smiles of familiar faces emerging again.
You’ve got this, and even if you don’t, there are plenty of resources in the community that will help you through the struggle. In the end, it is about being well.
That is where we leave today’s wish for you.
