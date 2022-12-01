We may have avoided an economic train wreck.
The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by a strike. The House of Representatives also voted Wednesday to force a contract between rail workers and carriers. The congressional action was a controversial move that lawmakers were forced into in order to avert a strike starting Dec. 9.
President Biden, who urged the congressional intervention, is expected to sign the deal.
A walkout would be a major economic disruption during the busy holiday season. It was back on the table after several rail unions rejected a White House-brokered contract offer during the past six weeks.
Freight railroad companies and their affiliated unions had been locked in a dispute related to pay and working conditions for months, but the threat of a strike eased in September after President Biden announced a “tentative” deal had been reached. But now several rail unions have rejected their contracts, bringing the fear of a strike to the forefront.
“A rail shutdown would severely disrupt the flow of essential resources throughout America, including heating fuels, salt for winter ice control and many other supplies critical to the health and safety of Vermonters and all Americans,” said Gov. Phil Scott earlier this week in a statement. “I fully support President Biden’s request that Congress put in place the Tentative Agreement, which was agreed to earlier this year by workers and operators. Americans cannot withstand further supply disruptions or cost increases, and I strongly encourage Congress to move quickly and send a bill to the President’s desk.”
The congressional votes this week were good news.
Biden had asked Congress to impose the compromise agreement that had been backed by business and labor leaders in September. The Democrat-controlled House acted swiftly. It leaves out provisions demanded by four rail unions to boost sick leave. The Senate moved just as swiftly on Thursday.
Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, and some progressive Democrats in the House had criticizing the compromise agreement as falling short, but Biden has urged swift passage “without any modifications or delay.” In a tweet on Tuesday, Sanders threatened to slow down the measure if he doesn’t get a vote on an amendment that would add paid sick leave to the Senate version. Sanders has long been a supporter of unions. The progressives fell short in the final version.
Some Republican lawmakers had urged congressional intervention in September to impose recommendations of the presidential emergency board that were less favorable to workers. Under Biden’s brokered deal, for instance, engineers and conductors would get three unpaid days off a year to tend to medical appointments as long as they are scheduled 30 days in advance.
The railroads also promised to negotiate further with those unions about improving the way regular days off are scheduled.
Biden has said he was “confident” that a rail strike could be avoided.
With the economy at risk, was Biden right to urge Congress to resolve the issue, especially when playing politics could slow or stall the effort? History would say “yes.”
Congress can step in to resolve disputes between labor unions and railroads under the 1926 Railway Labor Act, as part of its power under the Constitution to regulate commerce. That law was written to prevent disruptions in interstate commerce.
According to The Associated Press, Congress has previously intervened 18 times in such disputes after the process has proceeded without success to a Presidential Emergency Board, which issues recommendations that the parties may choose to reject.
The last time Congress ended a rail strike was in 1992, sending the case to arbitration. (At the time, Biden was one of only six senators to vote against that legislation, citing unfavorable terms for workers.) President George H.W. Bush signed the legislation into law to end a two-day strike that had begun forcing layoffs at coal mines and auto assembly plants and threatened a broader stoppage of Amtrak passenger service.
The main sticking points in the negotiations this time around were related to quality-of-life concerns.
Workers have complained about the demanding schedules in the industry that make it hard for some of them ever to take a day off, and the rail unions have been pushing for the railroads to add paid sick time for workers.
Railroads have refused to consider adding sick time because they don’t want to spend more on these deals than what they have already offered, and the railroads say the unions have agreed over the decades to forgo paid sick time in favor of higher wages and strong short-term disability benefits.
We believe the president’s call to action was prudent. We commend Congress for acting so quickly for the sake of U.S. consumers.
After all, these tentative agreements Congress are advancing represent a win for the nation’s rail workers, and it’s important to consider how the deal came together.
Without a deal, a rail strike potentially would cost the economy $2 billion a day. And these aren’t the most robust economic times.
This was an opportunity for Congress to set aside political differences, dispense with partisan sniping and act swiftly on behalf of already struggling Americans.
They did the right thing by getting us back on track.
